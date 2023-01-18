Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Operational Security Management Specialist

Operational Security Management Specialist

Operational Security Management Specialist

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144467BR
  • Experience level Executive
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using sound technical capabilities to review and adjust information security processes, supporting the delivery of security solutions, recommending improvements to security strategies and managing external service providers, as required. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

Role Synopsis
BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform as an integrated energy company, using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and new business models. As an Operational IS Specialist, you will be responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for Operational Security Management.

The Security Operations Center is responsible for monitoring and responding to incidents, performing initial triage and response, and escalating serious threats to members of the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the various business entities in BP. The SOC Analyst is the first point of contact many have with the Digital Security organization and therefore we also have an ambassadorial role in promoting Digital Security to the wider bp.
Key Accountabilities
• Provides sound technical expertise in support of information security and risk activities specific to the specialism and Security Operation Centre objectives e.g. Undertaking Incident detection and response activities; analyze and investigate security alerts and incidents with appropriate escalation in support of the business
• Develop the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures, and ensures all activities adhere to the relevant standards.
• Liaise with various teams and senior stakeholders across BP to advise on information security and risk and manages third party service providers that are helping to deliver related projects as required.
• Seeks opportunities for continuous improvement and automation within the specialism in response to internal and external developments.
  • Develop and undertake threat hunting opportunities within in the SOC in addition to liaising with the cyber intelligence team to identify proactive risk mitigation measures.
• Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.
Essential Education:
Bachelor's degree (e.g., Information Security, Network Security, Information Assurance, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience and/or qualifications.
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • L1 SOC experience
  • Knowledge of SIEM and Cyber toolsets
  • EDR experience
  • Threat Hunting methods
  • Strong problem-solving skills as applied to technical solutions
  • Relevant experience of information security and risk
  • Sound technical knowledge of security as applied to IT Networks, systems, and applications
  • Strong stakeholder management skills
  • Act as an escalation point for tier 1 analysts
  • Experience of coaching and developing junior team members
Technical capability
Essential:
  • Good understanding of security fundamentals including network and host forensics, log analysis and basic malware analysis
  • Strong technical analysis ability
  • Understand the basics of email routing
  • Understanding of core enterprise technologies such as Active directory, Windows OS, MAC OS, Linux
  • Understanding of adversarial attack patterns, vulnerabilities and TTPs
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
Leadership and EQ
  • You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.
  • You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences
  • You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness
  • Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time
  • You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise
  • You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours

Apply Search all jobs at bp