Operational Security Management Specialist

L1 SOC experience

Knowledge of SIEM and Cyber toolsets

EDR experience

Threat Hunting methods

Strong problem-solving skills as applied to technical solutions

Relevant experience of information security and risk

Sound technical knowledge of security as applied to IT Networks, systems, and applications

Strong stakeholder management skills

Act as an escalation point for tier 1 analysts

Experience of coaching and developing junior team members Technical capability

Essential: Good understanding of security fundamentals including network and host forensics, log analysis and basic malware analysis

Strong technical analysis ability

Understand the basics of email routing

Understanding of core enterprise technologies such as Active directory, Windows OS, MAC OS, Linux

Understanding of adversarial attack patterns, vulnerabilities and TTPs

Strong written and verbal communication skills Leadership and EQ You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences

You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness

Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time

You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise

You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours