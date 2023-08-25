This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Here at bp, we are recruiting for our next Operational Security Management Specialist

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Here at bp, we are recruiting for our next Operational Security Management Specialist



Job Description:

Operational Security Management Specialist is responsible for monitoring and managing multiples Firewall for Industrial Control Systems, document network diagrams and procedures, and attend FW related security incidents. They will follow operational processes and procedures not only to appropriately analyze, call out, and install FW configuration changes but also assist in remediation of critical information security

Essential Functions

Security product configuration, administration and tackle Firewall systems, End Point Protection, OS patching, Security monitoring and Multi Factor Authentication.

Monitor security systems, including Firewalls, Windows AD event logs, syslog, anti-virus, file integrity, and vulnerability scanners for security events.

Support the implementation and application of relevant processes and procedures, ensuring all activities adhere to the relevant standard.

Continuous improvement is a fundamental part of bp so within this position you’ll be encouraged to seek out opportunities to improve ways of working and systems.

General view of the current state of security threats across the ICS environments as well as within a large multinational corporation.

Criteria:

2+ years of experience in firewall management

2+ years id experience in Layer 2 / Layer 3 networking

Experience with TCP/IP protocol suite, security architecture, and remote access security techniques and products.

Experience with network interfaces and routing protocols configuration

Experience with Virtual Private Networks (IPSec)

Experience or knowledge with remote access VPN, multifactor authentication, and FW user authentication

Experience or working knowledge in Network Address Translation

Experience with FW central management systems and Firmware upgrade

Experience with FortiGate FWs is a plus

Experience of working knowledge with FW audit

Ability to learn, grasp, and understand new technologies.

Be a self-starter that can multi-task and work within a team.

Willingness to train and mentor other team members.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Understanding of Automation System environments.

Proficient in the operation of computer operating systems such as Windows (7 /10, 2003, 2008, 2012) and Linux/UNIX.

Awareness of the threat environment faced by international Oil and Gas industry.

CCNA / CISSP certification preferred

Bachelor’s degree in a technical field can be substituted for some elements of experience

Bold ability to learn and get up to speed quickly

Experience with FW syslog configuration and SIEM is helpful

Coding/scripting skills

Vulnerability assessment

Digital certificate management

Anti-Virus

Windows security patching

Security monitoring experience

Experience working within an Industrial Control System/Operational Technology environment is desired



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.