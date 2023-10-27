Operational Security Management Specialist

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using sound technical capabilities to review and adjust information security processes, supporting the delivery of security solutions, recommending improvements to security strategies and managing external service providers, as required. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis
The incident response team is comprised of the SOC and the CERT. This is a 24x7x365 operation within bp and has team members spanning three time zones. The IR team sits within Cyber Defence and responds to a wider range of digital security incidents globally.
The Security Operations Center (SOC) is responsible for monitoring and responding to incidents, performing initial triage and response, and growing serious threats to members of the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the various business entities in bp. The CERT conducts longer term technical investigations through digital forensics and other advanced techniques. The candidate must be knowledgeable about the various business segments and be able to answer, or direct to others, security-related questions covering a wide range of topics.
This is a hybrid SOC/CERT Role. As an Operational Management Specialist, you will split your time by supporting both the SOC and CERT functions, depending on where Incident Response resources are needed.
You will work as part of the global team to provide security across the enterprise that enables business activity and promotes safe and secure operations.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education:
Bachelor's degree (e.g., Information Security, Network Security, Information Assurance, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience and/or qualifications.
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Leadership and EQ
Desirable criteria
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.