Operational Security Management Specialist

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform as an integrated energy company, using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and new business models. As an Operational IS Specialist, you will be responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for Operational Security Management.
The Security Operations Center is responsible for monitoring and responding to incidents, performing initial triage and response, and escalating serious threats to members of the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the various business entities in BP. The SOC Analyst is the first point of contact many have with the Digital Security organization and therefore we also have an ambassadorial role in promoting Digital Security to the wider bp. As such, they must be knowledgeable about the various business segments and be able to answer, or direct to others, security-related questions covering a wide range of topics.
Reporting to the SOC Lead Specialist in the UK, you will work as part of the global team to provide security across the enterprise that enables business activity and promotes safe and secure operations.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.