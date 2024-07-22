Operational Security Management Specialist

Job summary

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform as an integrated energy company, using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and new business models. As an Operational IS Specialist, you will be responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for Operational Security Management.

The Security Operations Center is responsible for monitoring and responding to incidents, performing initial triage and response, and escalating serious threats to members of the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the various business entities in BP. The SOC Analyst is the first point of contact many have with the Digital Security organization and therefore we also have an ambassadorial role in promoting Digital Security to the wider bp. As such, they must be knowledgeable about the various business segments and be able to answer, or direct to others, security-related questions covering a wide range of topics.

Reporting to the SOC Lead Specialist in the UK, you will work as part of the global team to provide security across the enterprise that enables business activity and promotes safe and secure operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Provides sound technical expertise in support of information security and risk activities specific to the specialism and Security Operation Centre objectives e.g. Undertaking Incident detection and response activities; analyze and investigate security alerts and incidents with appropriate escalation in support of the business

Develop the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures, and ensures all activities adhere to the relevant standards.

Liaise with various teams and senior stakeholders across BP to advise on information security and risk and manages third party service providers that are helping to deliver related projects as required.

Seeks opportunities for continuous improvement and automation within the specialism in response to internal and external developments.

Develop and undertake threat hunting opportunities within in the SOC in addition to liaising with the cyber intelligence team to identify proactive risk mitigation measures.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor's degree (e.g., Information Security, Network Security, Information Assurance, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience and/or qualifications.

L1 SOC experience

Knowledge of SIEM and Cyber toolsets

EDR experience

Threat Hunting methods

Strong problem-solving skills as applied to technical solutions

Relevant experience of information security and risk

Sound technical knowledge of security as applied to IT Networks, systems, and applications

Strong stakeholder management skills

Act as an escalation point for tier 1 analysts

Experience of coaching and developing junior team members

Technical capability

Good understanding of security fundamentals including network and host forensics, log analysis and basic malware analysis

Strong technical analysis ability

Understand the basics of email routing

Understanding of core enterprise technologies such as Active directory, Windows OS, MAC OS, Linux etc.

Understanding of adversarial attack patterns, vulnerabilities and TTPs

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Leadership & EQ

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences

You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness

Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time

You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise

Desirable Criteria:

COMPTIA Security+ / CYSA+ CASP+

SANS Certification GSOC; GCIH

CISSP Certification and accreditation

Certified Ethical Hacker - CEH

Cisco Certifications (CCNA or similar)

Similar/ higher certifications

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

