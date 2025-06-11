Operational Security Management Specialist (SOC)

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Technology is making a difference in bp’s plans to invest in today’s energy system and help build tomorrow’s. As an expert community of science, safety and security, as well as digital specialists, our aim is to advance and protect bp. We use our expertise to help improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies to deliver value.

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform as an integrated energy company, using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and new business models. As an Operational IS Specialist, you will be responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for Operational Security Management.

The Security Operations Center is responsible for monitoring and responding to incidents, performing initial triage and response, and calling out serious threats to members of the Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) and the various business entities in BP. The SOC Analyst is the first point of contact many have with the Digital Security organization and therefore we also have an ambassadorial role in promoting Digital Security to the wider bp. As such, they must be knowledgeable about the various business segments and be able to answer, or direct to others, security-related questions covering a wide range of topics.

Collaborating with the SOC Lead in Malaysia, you will work as part of the distributed team globally to provide security across the enterprise that enables business activity and promotes safe and secure operations.

Key Accountabilities

Undertake Incident monitoring, detection and response activities in the SOC

Analyze and investigate security alerts and incidents with appropriate critical issue in support of the business

Develop the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures, and ensures all activities adhere to the relevant standards.

Ensure data accuracy within the SIEM, case management system and others.

Liaise with various teams and senior partners across BP to advise on information security and risk and manages third party service providers that are helping to deliver related projects as required.

Seeks opportunities for continuous improvement and automation within the specialism in response to internal and external developments.

Develop and undertake threat hunting opportunities within the Security Operations Centre in addition to collaborating closely with the cyber intelligence team to identify proactive risk mitigation measures.

Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree (e.g., Information Security, Network Security, Information Assurance, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience and/or qualifications.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

L1 SOC experience

Knowledge of SIEM and Cyber toolsets

EDR experience

Knowledge of cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Threat Hunting methods

Strong problem-solving skills as applied to technical solutions

Meaningful experience of information security and risk

Sound technical knowledge of security as applied to IT Networks, systems, and applications

Strong partner leadership skills

Technical capability

Essential:

Good understanding of security fundamentals including network and host forensics, log analysis and basic malware analysis

Deep technical analysis ability

Understand the basics of email routing

Understanding of core enterprise technologies such as Active directory, Windows OS, MAC OS, Linux etc.

Understanding of adversarial attack patterns, vulnerabilities and TTPs

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Leadership and EQ

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences

You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness

Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time

You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise

You align with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours

Desirable criteria

• COMPTIA Security+ / CYSA+ CASP+

• SANS Certification GSOC; GCIH

• CISSP Certification and accreditation

• Certified Ethical Hacker - CEH

• Cisco Certifications (CCNA or similar)

• Similar/ higher certifications

Additional Information

This role will require shift work during USA morning, afternoon and early evening hours with coverage 7 days per week based on a rotating schedule. Typically, analysts will be required to be on shift every fourth weekend. The exact working hours and shift pattern can be subject to change.

