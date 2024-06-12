This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

bp Technology is the home to some of bp’s brightest digital specialists who partner with the business to advance our strategy using leading technology for today and tomorrow.

Our security specialists protect and safeguard our systems, assets and people from cybercrime and digital threats. We operate, 24x7x365.

Job description:

The Operational Security Management specialist will be responsible for monitoring and managing multiple security technologies to detect IT security incidents. The specialist will follow operational processes and procedures to appropriately analyze, call out, and assist in remediation of critical information security incidents. Team operates 24/7 x 365 days.

This role will require shift work from mornings to early evening with 7-day coverage on a rotating schedule. The exact shift patterns are subject to confirmation and further detail will be provided over the course of the selection process.

This role will also involve 4 weeks of training upon commencement.

About the role:

Monitor security systems, firewalls, Windows AD event logs, syslog, anti-virus, file integrity and vulnerability scanners for security events.

Evaluate and investigate detected security events to see if they require a response.

Collaborate with respective security team members to develop and refine additional monitoring content, processes, and procedures.

Develop and maintain knowledge of the functionality and technology of existing IT systems (Industrial Control Systems – ICS) and their application in large multi-national corporations.

Provide operational support on a rotating shift schedule.

What will you need to be successful:

Prior experience in firewall management and Layer 2 or 3 networking.

Prior experience with network interfaces and routing protocols.

Experience with VPNs (IPSec), including remote access, multifactor authentication, and FW user authentication.

Experience with FortiGate or Fortinet

Experience with FW syslog configuration and SIEM is preferred

Coding/scripting skills are desired

Be a self-starter that can multi-task and work within a team.

Willingness to train and mentor other team members.

Ability to learn and understand new technologies

Prior experience working within an Industrial Control System/Operational Technology environment is advantageous.

Strong written and oral communication skills

What we offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Technology, please have a read through Technology | Who we are | Home (bp.com)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.