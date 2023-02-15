The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The Operational Support Advisor serves to ensure all new products, programs, and processes are operationalized in a manner that drives consistency in site-level execution. Additionally, this role is responsible for streamlining processes for our operations teams (stores and commissary).
Essential Job Functions