Job summary

Responsible for supporting retail operations through the development and maintenance of operational support tools, ensuring that initiatives are delivered in a safe, sustainable and customer-focused manner, and that processes, programs and policies are in place to drive excellence and reduce risk,

About the Role:

The Operational Support Advisor serves to ensure all new products, programs, and processes are operationalized in a manner that drives consistency in site-level execution. Additionally this role is responsible for streamlining process to remove non value-add tasks for our operations teams (stores and commissary)!

Key Responsibilities:

Operationalize new products designed to drive the Fresh Food business by leveraging pattern language to build new skills for store teams

Work closely with Fresh Food R&D Advisor in creation of new products to ensure they are in line with operational capability

Collaborate with Fresh Food Innovators to operationalize new programs and concepts as they are prepared for introduction

Work with both the Fresh Food R&D Advisor and Fresh Food Innovators to identity opportunities to move tasks upstream to remove variability at store level and deliver more consistent guest experiences

Collaborate with Instructional Design team to continuously improve training programs and materials to set up store teams for success.

Work to automate tasks at store level to create efficiencies allowing store teams to better serve the guests

Own store level forecasting tools (SPARK, Bakery Ordering, etc…) designed to ensure food is available for our guests

Support Fresh Serve Bakery in streamlining operations and ensuring all processes are documented and in compliance with HSSE standards

Optimize Fresh Serve Bakery delivery logistics in a manner that reduces risk and expenses while improving guest experience

Works closely with Fresh Food R&D Advisor and Fresh Food Innovators

Collaborates with Training & Labor Teams frequently

Works with I&E and Operations Support to improve existing technology for Fresh Food as well as develop new solutions

Role Requirements:

5-7 years in Food Service/Retail Management preferred

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience preferred

3-5 years Fresh Food Operations experience

Proficient in overall Store Operations processes, procedures, and practices

New systems and technology quick adoption a requirement

Operational understanding of Fresh Food Program

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $[90-105K]