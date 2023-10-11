Operational Technology Cyber Security Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

As an Operational Technology (OT) Cyber Security Engineer, you will play a crucial role in safeguarding our US Terminals and Pipeline oil and gas pipeline infrastructure by ensuring compliance with internal company requirements (GPD 3.5) and external Security Directives issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA).Your primary responsibilities will include the long-term planning and execution of cyber defenses to critical OT infrastructure. This includes travel to field locations across the US to complete updates to the operating systems, anti-malware software, allow listing, and several other layered security barriers. The development and maintenance of critical procedures, drawings, and obsolescence planning are also part of this role. Your expertise will be critical in identifying vulnerabilities, mitigating risks, and maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture in alignment with company and regulatory standards.



Key Accountabilities: Maintain awareness and understanding of BP internal company requirements and relevant Security Directives issued by regulatory bodies such as DHS/TSA.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish and maintain internal cybersecurity requirements and ensure compliance throughout the operational technology environment.

Conduct regular field visits to sites to complete updates to the operating systems and antivirus software in the OT environment, adhering to maintenance schedules and minimizing disruption to operations.

Coordinate with site personnel to schedule and plan update activities, ensuring accurate communication and coordination of efforts.

Conduct detailed testing and validation of OS and AV updates in a lab environment before deployment to production systems, ensuring compatibility and stability.

Supervise the performance and efficiency of updated operating systems and antivirus software, promptly addressing any issues or concerns. About you:

Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Computer Science, Information Security, or a related field. Relevant certifications (e.g., GICSP, OSCP, CISSP) are highly desirable.

Proven experience (8+ years) working in the field of cybersecurity, with a specific focus on operational technology, control systems, HMIs, and PLCs.

Deep understanding of industrial control systems (ICS), SCADA, PLCs, and other related technologies used in oil and gas pipeline operations.

Proven understanding of OT cybersecurity frameworks, standards, and best practices (e.g., ISA/IEC 62443) and their application in the oil and gas sector.

Experience with updating and maintaining operating systems and antivirus software in OT environments, ensuring compliance with BP internal company requirements and Security Directives.

Familiarity with change management processes and documentation practices for tracking updates and changes in regulated industries.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to quickly identify and resolve issues related to operating system and antivirus updates.

Strong communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to coordinate with multi-functional teams, site personnel, and external stakeholders.

Ability to travel to various sites for field visits to complete update activities as the need arises.

A proactive and meticulous approach to work.

Considering Joining bp?

