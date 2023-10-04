Operational Technology Cyber Security Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

BP Cherry Point is currently seeking a Cyber Security Specialist to serve as a member of the Cherry Point Instrument and Electrical Engineering Team that supports the delivery of efficient, safe, environmentally sound, and reliable unit operations.This position is a key role in the management of the lab, process control, and I&E computer networks, applications, and systems. This role is the authority for the site in regards to digital security and monitors, supports, and improves the refinery’s high risk and non-high-risk networks’ systems, applications, and interfaces. Responsibilities of the Cyber Security Specialist includes maintenance and improvements of the systems and applications, simplifying where possible while maintaining 100% availability and stability, and maintain the security of our systems, ensuring they are protected from cyber-security threats.This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide technical support for IT assets

Cybersecurity (Antivirus) & security patches

Backups and images of IT assets

Develop and maintain documentation of IT assets

Recovery and reporting of compromised systems

Day-to-day maintenance on computer assets

Software management and installation of software on IT assets

Ensures hardware, cabling, supporting accessories are serviceable and available

Identify cybersecurity gaps and support the development of solutions

Provide a single point of contact onsite for automation system cyber security matters for both site personnel and the LT.

Network with other refinery and BP’s Digital Security Teams to maximise resources and share standard processes.

Ensure the list of roles requiring cyber security training is kept up to date

Lead and report on digital security conformance.

Update digital security business continuity plan and emergency response procedures and perform periodic testing.



Education:

Required:

Technical degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, or similar field.



Experience:

Required:

Minimum of 3 years of experience with enterprise networks

Detailed understanding of Networking (TCP/IP, Client/Server, Ethernet, LAN)

Experience building and maintaining network infrastructure including servers, firewalls, switches, and routers.

Domain / Active Directory knowledge

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written at all levels of the company.

Fluent written and spoken English language

Preferred:

Experience in refinery, chemical, nuclear industries, or other related manufacturing fields

Management of enterprise network cyber security.

Experience in analyzing intrusion events in a network environment.



Other Criteria:

Required:

Successful candidate must have a TWIC card on their first day of employment. More information can be found on the TSA website: https://twicprogram.tsa.dhs.gov/TWICWebApp/

Preferred:

Cybersecurity Certification (e.g. CISSP, CISA).



How much do we pay (Base)? $96,000 - $137,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.