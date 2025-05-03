Operational security management lead

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Technology is making a difference in bp’s plans to invest in today’s energy system and help build tomorrow’s. As an expert community of science, safety and security, as well as digital specialists, our aim is to advance and protect bp. We use our expertise to help improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies to deliver value.

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

You will work with

The Operational Technology (OT) Security Lead is part of our global OT Security Solutions team.

This team secures bp’s process control networks and operational technology (OT) systems. We work with business teams to protect critical physical systems to frontline operations. We design and enforce security controls and collaborate with site teams to ensure smooth operation of those controls

Let me tell you about the role

The Operational Security Solutions Lead will be responsible for the development and deployment of security solutions. . You will develop detailed solutions, operational processes and procedures, train junior staff, and identify or develop automated processes to simplify the service..

What you will deliver

Develop, maintain, and build new relationships within the Automated Systems community within BP Globally including the Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for all global sites as well as their associated support organization.

Be a technical leader for the OT Security Service

Act as the lead subject matter expert when complicated issues are debated.

Develop new security solutions, processes and procedures to improve the service’s detection and response capability.

Are a recognized expert working with one or more of the following:

Firewall Management Network Management

Identify project opportunities to develop services outside the current capabilities of the team

Provide expertise, guidance and best practice advice to diagnose, investigate and overcome problems within the team as well as within Digital Security

Provide recommendations to Global project teams on infrastructure requirements to achieve service objectives. Frequent meetings with project teams at the initiation of the project will include the development of requirements, objectives, and definition of completion. Part of this consultation with the project team is to ensure that they are in conformance with current BP Policies and Guidelines and provide them direction if they are not.

Monitor, coordinate, coach, mentor and train the team. Act as their escalation point for all services.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Knowledge of Automation System environments.

7+ years of experience in IT infrastructure management

A minimum of 2 years of Cyber Security experience or related field

Deep technical understanding of IT infrastructure and management of these components.

Experience in analysing incidents in a large enterprise environment.

Awareness of the threat environment faced by multi-national oil, gas, Petrochemical Corporation.

Be a self-starter that can multi-task and work within a team.

Willingness to train and mentor other team members.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Experience with ICS, Process Control Networks and SCADA is highly desirable.

SANS Global Industrial Cyber Security Professional or have completed the ICS/CERT ICS Training is desired but not required.

BS Computer Science or Engineering is preferred but not required.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Client Counseling, Conformance review, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.