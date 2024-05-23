Operations Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This role is responsible for contributing to the development and publication of the bp aviation Regulations and associated documents. This includes participating and contributing to achieving and maintaining OMS Level 5 for the bp aviation business and associated risk profiles as well as support delivery of the air bp JV agenda

Key Accountabilities

- Contribute to the development and publication of the bp aviation Regulations and associated documents, for example operational and maintenance Task Breakdowns

Air bp Regulations Tracker owner - decision rights on the periodic update and issuing of the standards.

Owner of RADAR digital tool working closely with developers to continuously improve and simplifying the process.

- Contribute to the TSA development opportunities within operations, including training development and delivery.

- Participate and contribute to achieving and maintaining OMS Level 5 for the bp aviation business and associated risk profiles

SME for the OMS sub-element 4.2 – Management of Change (MoC) within air bp supporting the entity on implementing and maintaining the process for temporary and permanent changes.

- Support delivery of the air bp Joint Venture agenda ensuring appropriate governance processes are in place to drive bp exposure risks to acceptable levels by:

Participating and contributing to the Non Operated Joint Venture Risk Assessment process and Exposure Management Plan.

Monitor and support the execution of the HSSE performance plans for nominated Non Operated Joint Venture sites

Analyse and report the progress of the Non Operated Joint Venture HSSE improvement plans

Monitor and support Regional implementation of the Joint Inspection Group Common Processes. for example TARBOX agreement, Business Principles and Business Risk Assessment

Strengthen the Joint Venture Assurance network and increase the findings from incidents within the network

Support Joint Venture group audits as directed by the Global JV Manager

Joint Inspection Group Governance processes air bp representative

Joint Venture Data Base management

- Maintain and update the Aircraft Data sheets

- GBS / Misfuelling contact, Training and process for GBS.

Requirements

- Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in engineering (or Technical field)

Experience

Significant experience in operations/HSSE/Training roles.

Experience on JV management

Experience & knowledge of the Aviation Industry

Excellent leadership, People Management, coaching and team working skills.

Project management experience

Excellent contractor management skills

Networking across boundaries and across businesses

Why join bp?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.