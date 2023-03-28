Operations Analyst

Job summary

The operations team is accountable to deliver excellence in execution of our supply programs across ANZ and in conjunction with the optimization and negotiation and integrated margin teams form the supply squad who collectively deliver best is class supply performance.



This role is about making sure that the Negotiate to Cash and Negotiate to Pay processes within Midstream ANZ are working end to end and delivering for our customers. The role interfaces extensively with the midstream supply, T&S, the global finance teams and with external counterparties, particularly other oil companies.



The role holder is given the autonomy to oversee the processes and intervene to deliver the required performance levels whilst also having ability to complete continuous improvement to ensure processes improve over time.



Key responsibilities

SAP contract entry for all purchase and sales deals, both term and spot in Midstream. Ensure accuracy of bp’s books and records and timely update on any deal amendments.

Receive information about deals from negotiators and ensure that bp purchase orders are correct, bp invoices to other parties are correct, invoices are paid on time.

Act as SAP Superuser to ensure SAP Master Data are complete and up to date. Built capability within the Supply Squad on SAP, provide training and onboarding for new joiners.

Ensure accuracy of bp purchase and sales orders in SAP are correct for the purpose of invoice settlement with other oil companies. Work with relevant teams in other oil companies to reconcile pricing and volume and resolve any differences above threshold.

Ensure wharfage charges and payments are accurately captured in SAP and paid to Port Authorities on time. Work with relevant teams to resolve any issues.

Work with GBS Accounting, Accounts Payable, and Accounts Receivable team to resolve issues to ensure timely settlement of invoices from other oil companies.

Drive continuous improvement and simplification in the work we do to achieve outstanding business results

Knowledge of SAP is desired.

Familiarity with sales and purchase of hydrocarbons, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and invoice settlement process.

Strong team player who can maintain effective relationships across a broad spectrum even during times of uncertainty, time pressure etc. Promotes open and effective communication

Shown ability to generate ideas to solve problems under time pressure.

Influencing skills with ability to manage both internal and external relationships.

Understanding of refinery product supply chains including trading, shipping, and terminal operations

Demonstrated ability to act with autonomy to manage processes, support others in the team and be prepared to intervene to ensure required delivery.

Attention to details and have good eye to identify root cause of complex pricing and/or volumetric issues.