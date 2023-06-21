This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Grade J Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.



Job Description:

Job title: Operations Assistant

Entity: Customer and Products

Sub-entity: Aviation

Company: BP Eastern Mediterranean Ltd

Cyprus

Level J

Work Location: Nicosia HO (office based/hybrid office- teleworking can be examined)

• The role will support Operations Lead - East to deliver safe, reliable and competitive pre and on airport operations and provide assurance of compliance with local legislation and BP Aviation and BP Group standards.

• To ensure compliance with customs legislation.

• To ensure conformance with BP Aviation systems

Operations

• Support Operations Lead - East to deliver safe, reliable and competitive pre and on airport operations

• Contribute to the implementation of East & Balkans and Country's Annual Operational Plan

• Contribute to the maintenance and continuous improvement of Country's OMS

• Work closely with the Operations Lead and Operations team and contribute in the preparation of internal or external audits, implementation of audits recommendations, emergency exercises, annual trainings, etc.

• Provide support to actions coming from on Operational, Functional, Technical and JIG Bulletins.

• Support SAP monthly reporting



Compliance

• SPA for regulatory and customs reporting for Cyprus.

• SPA for inputing and updating customs electronic system

• Follow up customs claims

• Prepare and update monthly reports.

Educational Background:

• Engineering Degree (Tertiary education preferably University Degree)

Experience:

• preferably 1-2 years of experience in operations or HSSE roles

Languages:

• Greek Native Speaker

• Fluent in English

IT Literature:

• Proficient Microsoft Office skills and capability to use different job related tools (software)

Other Qualifications/ Criteria:

• High level of enthusiasm and drive

• Strong analytical capabilities and ability to interpret data accurately

• Ability to work under pressure

• Self-starter, great listener, humble with both self-confidence and resilience

• Teamwork skills

You will work with

• Operations Team

• Finance Team

• Sales/ Commercial Team

• Local Authorities



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.