Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Who we are and what we do Internal audit (IA) is a team of professionals who have a wide range of deep technical, safety and operational expertise and experience of operating high hazard facilities. Our team members are predominantly home-based in the UK, USA and mainland Europe. We develop and deliver a risk-based programme of safety and operational audits to test the management of the major process safety and operational risks to bp. Our primary objective is to make bp safer and more valuable by helping to improve the management of safety and operational risks. We provide risk-based and objective assurance, insights, and advice to the businesses, bp leadership (including, the chief executive) and the board committees. We are looking for you to join our team as Operations Auditor! The role involves being an auditor, including developing testing protocols, conducting testing at home, site and office locations, writing findings, and drafting reports. The job is advertised as based in our Baku, Azerbaijan office but also requires working from bp offices, onshore facilities, and occasionally offshore with a focus on work/life balance to manage travel away from home to nominally 25%. Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Audit Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What will you deliver?

Travel internationally to bp’s operations and offices as part of an experienced audit team.

Participate on up to 9 audits each year.

Bring your safety and operational knowledge and experience to enhance the expertise of our existing team. We will provide you with the required audit training.

Influence and build relationships with senior and executive level leaders through your participation on audits.

Develop and grow your technical, digital and leadership skills.

Have an unrivalled opportunity to visit and experience the full breadth of bp’s operations, from refining, offshore operations & drilling, major projects and shipping to low carbon energy and non-operated joint ventures.

Help shape the future of IA in bp by participating in continuous improvement programmes.

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education

Degree in Engineering degree or equivalent technical degree

Skills and experience

Broad operational experience gained from operating/maintaining/supporting the operation of high hazard facilities, onshore or offshore

Written and verbal communication skills, able to resolve and deliver clear messages.

Early adopter of digital tools, data, technology and ways of working with a commitment to continuous learning and personal development

Ability and willingness to secure offshore readiness certification and travel offshore via helicopter or boat

Confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

Organised, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks, and business environments

Self-starting, inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback.

Desirable criteria

Data-driven problem-solving skills with a passion for continuous improvement, simplification and efficiency.

Interest in sustainability in operations, low carbon energies and influencing non-operated joint ventures.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Audit Reporting, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Operations auditing, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.