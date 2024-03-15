Operations Authority AGT (Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Operations Group



We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives! Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?

We are seeking for an experienced Operations professional with the site leadership and offshore operations experience to join our Safety & Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA) team.

Reporting to the AGT & AsPac VP S&ORA, Operations Authority will play a critical role to drive the independent view by supporting the region’s implementation of S&ORA and OMS (Operating Management System) requirements through selective and risk-based planned, structured and day to day assurances.

This role is based in Baku, Azerbaijan and open for national applications only.

About the role:

The S&ORA function exists to drive safe, compliant and reliable operations across the company.

Operations Authority, through the application of deep technical expertise, will contribute directly but not limited to this by:

Maintaining an independent view of operating risk.

Providing expert technical guidance to the operating businesses e.g. Production and Operations (P&O) leadership with an independent view of:

- Conformance to OMS and S&ORA Operating related requirements and how to sustain and strengthen the associated processes and systems.

- The efficiency of the Line’s safety and operational risk management and the quality of its operating activities.

- Intervening and escalating as appropriate to drive corrective action.



Leadership:

Proactively developing and sustaining effective working relationships with site / regional leadership to enable effective delivery of assurance activities.

As a member of the S&ORA Region Leadership Team (LT) and Operating

Authority Functional Leadership Team (FLT) advancing deep technical expertise in the interpretation and implementation of relevant S&ORA requirements for the above stated sub elements of OMS:



Technical:

Conducting Regional specific assurance activity - structured, planned & day to day - as required by AGT Region Assurance Plan and Regional risk profile.

Supporting Wells OA assurance plan delivery, as required, for platform drilling operations.

Managing the Project OA assurance plan delivery (OMS 5.1), as required, around Cat A project operational readiness and start- up (per SUAR process), selected assurance of Cat B, Cat C and TAR pre-start up reviews.

Under the delegated authority from the Head of S&ORA when required setting / updating vital Operating requirements for the AGT region for OMS sub elements stated above and handling associated deviations.

Delivering accountabilities as defined in the ‘HWW’ (How We Work) of S&ORA document.



About you:

Essential education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in an Engineering or an HSE related subject.





Essential experience and competencies:

Technical competence in operations in an OIM / OSM (Operations Installation and Site Managers) role with the experience across engineering and projects activity, particularly in the following areas:

- Control of Work

- Risk Management - Bowties & Barriers

- Incident Investigation

- Safety Culture & Leadership

- Major Projects commissioning and start-up experience

- New facility post start-up experience

- Applying a strong understanding of operations risk to make informed judgments and making wise decisions in support of keeping safety as our number one priority

- Constructively raising difficult issues and speaking-up about safety & risk having formed an independent view of risk

- Excellent influencing skills by first taking the time to listen to stakeholders to understand their perspectives and build relationships based on trust

- Working with a geographically and culturally diverse range of collaborators to find solutions that meet both local and company need.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Knowledge of bp’s OMS Framework.

Understanding the wide range of issues faced by other teams and working collaboratively to find solutions to complex problems.

Identifying and implementing ways to safely simplify and optimise the business to be successful in a low margin environment.

Proactively supporting the transfer of learning and best practice across Regions / Entities.

At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



