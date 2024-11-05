Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Operations Automation Specialist

Operations Automation Specialist

Operations Automation Specialist

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ087218
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

We have an exciting new role to join the Innovation and Technology Acceleration team. This role is focussed on technology development that accelerates bp through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Autonomous Automation Specialist (Robotics) is part of the Digital Science and Technology Development (DST) discipline. Its purpose is to accelerate useful technologies through the innovation funnel, ideally to product, to sustainably transform bp to an IEC.

As part of Innovation Acceleration, this role will be a member of the newly created Innovation and Technology Acceleration team with staff in Houston, Chicago, Pune and Sunbury.

The team mission is to identify, experiment, invent, and verify digital and physical technologies useful to our business strategy & products. The team vision is a future with leaner, smarter facilities and new energy technology businesses underpinned by an efficient asset management platform and digital products (performing to transform).

Key Tasks and Responsibilities:

  • Identify robotic platforms that can perform required missions and meet classification requirements
  • Design, plan, and execute test activities
  • Document and report out on test activities
  • Program missions and determine appropriate payload to deliver specific results
  • Work with architecture and networks to bring data into bp systems
  • Work with ML and AI teams to interpret data collected
  • Risk Champion – ensure all activities conform to digital security, and operational and physical safety requirements

Accountabilities - what you do

  • Technology Stewardship: Lead activities to assess technologies and their potential to generate value. Evaluate both digital and physical technologies.
  • Inventive Collaboration: Act as the focal point between the various digital and business teams in the collaborative investigation of solutions to business problems.
  • Product Roadmap and strategy: Work with the product teams to determine the technologies needed for current and future use cases.
  • Business Needs and Value: Represent key business requirements and estimate quantifiable business value for technology experiments.
  • Experimental Design and Execution: Participate in guiding experimentation. Challenge activities and outcomes to so that they represent practical business requirements.
  • End user engagement: Help technology suppliers and innovation teams to understand SME workflows and user journeys.
  • Supplier Engagement: investigate commercial options and gather information from suppliers, while adhering to good IP management principles

What do we want see from you!

  • Essential education and qualifications: Bachelor of Science or equivalent experience within robotics domain
  • Experience using ROSs (Robot Operating Systems)
  • Working knowledge of networking fundamentals (Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Cellular, LoRa)
  • Experience with programming embedded OSs
  • Field Testing and Proof of Concept (PoC) deployments and results documentation
  • Determining the causes of malfunctions and errors
  • Monitoring the performances of newly deployed applications and machines
  • Drafting reports, usage instructions, and guidelines
  • Knowledge of device and data security
  • In-depth understanding of computer programming and network security
  • An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile Scrum)

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!


Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp