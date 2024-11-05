Operations Automation Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

We have an exciting new role to join the Innovation and Technology Acceleration team. This role is focussed on technology development that accelerates bp through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Autonomous Automation Specialist (Robotics) is part of the Digital Science and Technology Development (DST) discipline. Its purpose is to accelerate useful technologies through the innovation funnel, ideally to product, to sustainably transform bp to an IEC.

As part of Innovation Acceleration, this role will be a member of the newly created Innovation and Technology Acceleration team with staff in Houston, Chicago, Pune and Sunbury.

The team mission is to identify, experiment, invent, and verify digital and physical technologies useful to our business strategy & products. The team vision is a future with leaner, smarter facilities and new energy technology businesses underpinned by an efficient asset management platform and digital products (performing to transform).

Key Tasks and Responsibilities:

Identify robotic platforms that can perform required missions and meet classification requirements

Design, plan, and execute test activities

Document and report out on test activities

Program missions and determine appropriate payload to deliver specific results

Work with architecture and networks to bring data into bp systems

Work with ML and AI teams to interpret data collected

Risk Champion – ensure all activities conform to digital security, and operational and physical safety requirements

Accountabilities - what you do

Technology Stewardship: Lead activities to assess technologies and their potential to generate value. Evaluate both digital and physical technologies.

Inventive Collaboration: Act as the focal point between the various digital and business teams in the collaborative investigation of solutions to business problems.

Product Roadmap and strategy: Work with the product teams to determine the technologies needed for current and future use cases.

Business Needs and Value: Represent key business requirements and estimate quantifiable business value for technology experiments.

Experimental Design and Execution: Participate in guiding experimentation. Challenge activities and outcomes to so that they represent practical business requirements.

End user engagement: Help technology suppliers and innovation teams to understand SME workflows and user journeys.

Supplier Engagement: investigate commercial options and gather information from suppliers, while adhering to good IP management principles

What do we want see from you!

Essential education and qualifications: Bachelor of Science or equivalent experience within robotics domain

Experience using ROSs (Robot Operating Systems)

Working knowledge of networking fundamentals (Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Cellular, LoRa)

Experience with programming embedded OSs

Field Testing and Proof of Concept (PoC) deployments and results documentation

Determining the causes of malfunctions and errors

Monitoring the performances of newly deployed applications and machines

Drafting reports, usage instructions, and guidelines

Knowledge of device and data security

In-depth understanding of computer programming and network security

An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile Scrum)

