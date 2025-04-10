Operations Automation Technology Specialist

Job summary

Technology



Research & Technology Group



Let me tell you about the role

The Operations Automation Specialist will function as a technical specialist and will have expertise of physical and digital technologies and their practical application in industry, e.g., automation systems, IIOT, Process Control, Network security, Maintenance and Reliability etc. They will join a squad as part of the wider IIOT team within Oil and Gas Technology, gaining exposure to groundbreaking technologies and their real-world applications. The Operations Automation Specialist will interface closely with other technology experts, and business partners in researching, crafting, testing and detailing IoT solutions to meet business challenges across a wide range of domains including Production, Projects, Subsurface & Wells, Crisis, Renewables, and Refining.

Identify sensor and monitoring platforms to bring the right data at the right time to the right location. Provide solutions to issues related to the connection of networks and platforms pertaining to IIOT solutions. Work with architecture and networks to bring data into bp systems and work with cloud platforms for IoT data storage, processing, and analysis.

Design, code and test features of IIOT and Robotics solutions e.g. integrating physical sensors, robotics technology, network gateways and emerging technology solutions in the with bp cloud platform. Implement E2E testing prior to deployment ensuring consistent performance. Collaborate with DevOps teams for efficient cloud deployment.

Work in an agile environment, embracing a sprint methodology and actively participate in prioritisation reviews, suggesting improvements, and groundbreaking innovative ways.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to develop and integrate ground breaking solutions for diverse IIOT and Robotics applications in the Oil and Gas Industry.

Implement solutions for remote device management and monitoring. Fix and resolve IIOT and Robotics system issues promptly.

Align with bp Digital Security measures to protect physical IoT devices and data. Practice safety standards at all times.

Ensure compliance with privacy regulations, industry standards and import & export guidelines related to hardware devices and software applications.

Participate in securing bp's intellectual property in form of patent filing and publications

Install or assist with the installation, maintenance, and general support of systems pertaining to physical test facility simulating network and hardware field environments

Identify robotic platforms that have the ability to perform appropriate movement that meet area classification requirements and integration with bp's cloud platform

Mentor and train junior members of the Operations Automation team

Proficient knowledge of sensors and integration experience in on-premise and cloud networks. Required experience in end to end implementation of IIOT solutions as per Industry 4.0 standards.

Experience with application of Robotics Technology (quadrupeds, crawlers, drones etc.) in remote monitoring will be a plus.

Expertise in automation systems and firm grasp of IIoT architecture and principles

Field Testing and Proof of Concept deployments and results documentation. Monitoring the performances of newly deployed sensors and systems

In-depth understanding of computer programming and network security and knowledge of machine learning and AI

Proficient with multiple programming languages such as Python, Embedded-C

Knowledge of device and data security

Work and collaborate well with others

Good communication skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Experience – 8+ years in a similar role

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Electronics Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering.

Ability and readiness to work in a fast-paced, rapidly changing, collaborative environment.

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



