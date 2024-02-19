This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



The bpx Permian Midstream team is looking for a professionally trained and experienced Operations Construction Specialist. The individual is required to do job planning for the execution of brownfields projects and campaign type maintenance and requires the ability to assess trade and crew size, job safety assessments, energy isolation and permitting and progress monitoring tools and techniques.

Be a team player with BPX midstream operations and construction team.

Provide day to day safety oversight during execution.

Interpret site specific HSE requirements per OSHA and bpx procedures.

Develop project specific work-pack identifying tools & crews with tasks & duration per bpx procedures.

Review and sign off site tasks daily per agreed work-pack.

Target verification of construction methods and QA/QC documentation.

Collaborate with BPX Midstream Operation to finalize the isolation/lock-out tag-out plan.

Lead resolution of site queries.

Verify material availability at site per design documentation.

Identify non-conformance and corrective actions.

Report site progress daily with highlighted delays and suggest corrective action plans.

Perform final acceptance of activity/project upon job completion.

Share site lessons learnt and drive continuous Improvement.

Brownfield construction activity often requiring energy isolation and permitting.

Fabrication and welding of piping, pipelines, vessels, tanks, and steel structures.

Equipment foundations and piping supports (reinforced concrete cement (RCC) and steel forms).

Access roads and pipeline right of way (ROW).

Lifting, ground disturbance, backfilling/compaction.

Bolting, surveying/alignment, torquing, coating, painting, insulation, heat tracing, cathodic protection.

Valve and parts replacement, internal vessel cleaning and repair (confined space entry).

Carbon Steel & Stainless Steel (ASTM & ASME)

HDPE & Fiber Glass

Reinforced cement concrete (RCC) and grade dirt

7+ years experience required in oil and gas facilities including gathering systems.

Knowledge of industry standards and OSHA requirements is a pre-requisite.

Experience of bpx specific procedures would be beneficial.

Location: Permian basin – close to Orla, Texas

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $133,000 - $180,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





