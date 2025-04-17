Operations Control Tower Manager Logistics

Job summary

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role!

This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a new team, establishing the Supply Chain Operational Control Tower (OCT). As OCT Manager Logistics, you will own the design and implementation of the Logistics Control Tower, establishing the digital ecosystem as well as integrating processes and ways of working across the supply chain.

Role & Responsibilities:

The OCT Manager Logistics will:

Design and implement the Logistics Control Tower (CT) – collaborate with GSC teams, BP Digital Technology and 3P providers to rapidly develop a digital solution that will deliver the core capabilities of a Logistics CT.

Be responsible for the development and evolution of the Logistics CT from planning data and insights, to seeing opportunities and risks, and making predictions and suggestions for decision making (and beyond).

Define and establish ways of working between the OCT team, logistics teams across Castrol and external logistics service providers, to ensure Control Tower outputs are applied and actioned to drive incremental value.

Act as SME for Logistics and work closely with COE to ensure OCT outcomes are aligned with, and enable standard process and improve maturity vs. relevant industry benchmarks.

Support integration of the End-to-End Command Centre across the suite of functional CTs (planning, procurement, logistics, manufacturing..)

Experience & Qualification required :

Relevant University/College degree or equivalent

Deep functional expertise in supply chain logistics, with 10+ years proven experience in logistics related roles, ideally with end-to-end supply chain exposure

Broad understanding of supply chain operations (beyond logistics), and ability to recognize commercial implications of supply chain decisions/actions

High degree of digital literacy; understanding of supply chain management digital solutions/platforms, and awareness of how digital capabilities can improve supply chain operations

Strong impact, influencing and interpersonal skills; ability to work with partners at all levels of the organisation.

Project management experience; ability to lead sophisticated projects and apply project management standard process to deliver on time, budget and quality

Creative demeanour and able to work with high degree of ambiguity.

You will work with

The OCT Team has been crafted to build new capability within Castrol Supply Chain and enable the new BTC – FBT operating model. It is a small, outstanding team dedicated to finding opportunities, anticipating risks and driving effective action across our network. Key customers and partners will be:

Logistics teams across Castrol and within external service providers

BP Digital Technology and 3P solution providers

GSC Leadership team and key GSC SMEs



