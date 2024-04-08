Operations Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Customer & Products

SEIMEA Region / East Med Asset / Greece, Air BP

Manages a team? Yes

Work Location? Head Office Athens

Will work with East Med Operations team

Contributes to the safe, efficient, and reliable operations of Air BP in East Med Asset

Responsible for the safe and efficient “day to day” operation of Air BP In East Med at Syros depot

Contributes to the safe and efficient “day to day” of the rest operation of Air BP in East Med

Responsible to monitor overdue actions – East & Balkans

Responsible to distribute actions coming from Bulletins to East & Balkans

Coordinates the annual CAPEX plan of East Med. Responsible for the implementation of CAPEX plan for Syros depot and any other specific projects delegated according to annual plan.

Administrator for the Air BP maintenance software CMMS.

Responsible for the, on time, proper and efficient maintenance of BP equipment, systems, terminal vehicles and buildings according to Company standards for testing and inspection at Syros depot

Responsible for the implementation of Control of Work policy for Syros depot

Responsible for Syros depot operating permits renewal

Responsible for monitoring and updating CMS action plan for Greece in cooperation with CMS Advisor CMS focal point.

Responsible for CSO Greece reporting to authorities

Drives audit preparation and audit action closure for Syros depot

Contributes to audit preparation and action closure for the rest sites in East Med

Responsible for the implementation of Air BP Contractors vetting policy in Greece

Contribute to Air BP laboratory OMS renewal and review

Responsible to monitor the product quality in Syros

Responsible for the fulfilment of all financial obligations of Air BP operations in Syros depot.

Responsible for the financial “close out” of annual CAPEX projects in Syros

Contributes to the renewal of contracts with contractors in Greece

Education

University degree in engineering

License to work in Greece as professional engineer

Languages Needed

English

Greek

IT

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite

Other

Driving license

Experience

Strong analytical capabilities and the ability to interpret data accurately

Ability to work under pressure

High level of enthusiasm and drive

Self-motivated and able to meet deadlines, strong bias for action



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



