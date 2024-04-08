Operations Coordinator

Job summary
Entity:
Customers & Products
Job Family Group:
Operations Group
Job Description:
Customer & Products
SEIMEA Region / East Med Asset / Greece, Air BP
Manages a team? Yes
Work Location? Head Office Athens
Will work with East Med Operations team
Contributes to the safe, efficient, and reliable operations of Air BP in East Med Asset
- Responsible for the safe and efficient “day to day” operation of Air BP In East Med at Syros depot
- Contributes to the safe and efficient “day to day” of the rest operation of Air BP in East Med
- Responsible to monitor overdue actions – East & Balkans
- Responsible to distribute actions coming from Bulletins to East & Balkans
- Coordinates the annual CAPEX plan of East Med. Responsible for the implementation of CAPEX plan for Syros depot and any other specific projects delegated according to annual plan.
- Administrator for the Air BP maintenance software CMMS.
- Responsible for the, on time, proper and efficient maintenance of BP equipment, systems, terminal vehicles and buildings according to Company standards for testing and inspection at Syros depot
- Responsible for the implementation of Control of Work policy for Syros depot
- Responsible for Syros depot operating permits renewal
- Responsible for monitoring and updating CMS action plan for Greece in cooperation with CMS Advisor CMS focal point.
- Responsible for CSO Greece reporting to authorities
- Drives audit preparation and audit action closure for Syros depot
- Contributes to audit preparation and action closure for the rest sites in East Med
- Responsible for the implementation of Air BP Contractors vetting policy in Greece
- Contribute to Air BP laboratory OMS renewal and review
- Responsible to monitor the product quality in Syros
- Responsible for the fulfilment of all financial obligations of Air BP operations in Syros depot.
- Responsible for the financial “close out” of annual CAPEX projects in Syros
- Contributes to the renewal of contracts with contractors in Greece
Education
- University degree in engineering
- License to work in Greece as professional engineer
Languages Needed
IT
- Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite
Other
Experience
- Strong analytical capabilities and the ability to interpret data accurately
- Ability to work under pressure
- High level of enthusiasm and drive
- Self-motivated and able to meet deadlines, strong bias for action
Travel Requirement
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
Skills:
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
