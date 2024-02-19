Operations Critical Telecommunications (OCT) engineer - Central Refining

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Telecoms engineer will use their experience, knowledge, and leadership to define and implement Telecoms scope support to operational assets or the Projects organisation. This will involve aligning solutions with the existing operational maintenance activities for the critical communications of our refining assets. It will also be necessary to respond to requests for assistance on operational and project issues for OCT discipline on a global level.

The Telecoms engineer will provide technical direction and oversight to E&P Contractors to ensure safe, pragmatic, and cost-effective application of project, bp & regulatory standards. The role will also entail seeking input from operations and site projects teams at the refineries within the program.

Operation Critical Telecoms (OCT) refers to such sub-systems as CCTV, radios, access control, PAGA, telephony, automation networks, optical & structured cabling, etc.

Key Accountabilities:

The OCT engineer provides technical support and direction, across all fields of telecommunication engineering. The individual will have skills to resolve complex technical issues associated with Telecoms sub-systems and have considerable experience in design and maintenance as well as application of industry standards and practices.

The work includes:

Provide OCT engineering technical assistance to refining globally.

Definition of project telecoms scope at each site.

Provide technical support to Engineering Contractor or Telecoms System Integrator to ensure cost-effective and fit-for-purpose systems are specified, designed, and implemented.

Work closely with Digital to define and manage the interfaces between Digital and Engineering, including any scope delivered by Engineering on behalf of Digital.

Manage the performance of Telecom System Integrator and Engineering Contractor.

Support brownfield replacement/upgrade projects necessary to accommodate new projects.

Provide technical direction to Engineering Contractor on tie-in, integration, expansion, and adequacy assessment of existing brownfield telecom systems.

Responsibility for Digital security on OCT networks and sub-systems

Ensure compliance with relevant local policies, company technical practices and national regulations and codes.

Identify possible deviations from ETPs and refer them to the S&ORA ETA.

Manage technical interfaces.

Determine operational licence and certificate requirements for bp owned and operated communication solutions.

Specify requirements for OCT service lines and ensure service provider participation during design and execution of projects.

Essential Experience:

Multiple years of discipline post-graduate experience.

Experience designing critical telecommunications systems.

Advanced knowledge of industry and government standards.

Experience with advanced telecommunications design and maintenance.

Experience working in a refining environment.

Desireable Experience:

Chartered engineer or professional engineer registered with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (UK) or a national equivalent.

Experience in brownfield onshore telecom system expansion / upgrade project

Project and/or operations experience as a telecom engineer.

Knowledge of BP standards (59 series) and practices.

Working knowledge of Digital security standards

Essential Education:

Educated to a degree level in a relevant discipline (e.g., Electronics, Electrical, Computer, IT, Telecommunications).

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Skills:

