Operations Delivery Specialist

  • Location United States of America - New Jersey - Wayne
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ086894
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

This role is critical to lead the mid-level T2 cross functional commercial, customer specific obligations, product portfolio transitions, and operational initiatives across the business to ensure the desired outcomes are achieved, financial delivery, and customer comittments are met. This role will lead assigned initiative teams in the scoping, planning, execution, and operation stage gate delivery of the initiative.

This role will work across cross functional teams, enabling planning and execution with the fit for purpose approach given the project characteristic.

This role will support Global and Regional initiatives critical to delivering commercial development growth, cost savings programs, and transformational programs!

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead key initiatives appraise, select, define, execution planning and delivery applying fundamental project & Agile principles
  • Support and evaluate new initiatives pipeline for monthly forum review & selection against key criteria, identifying portfolio impact & changes required based on priorities
  • Produce executive monthly summary of project status, progress, financial delivery, and risks to engage key stakeholders on assurance of delivery and health of the project
  • Product monthly portfolio summary for ALT engagement with health of portfolio, at risk programs, key decisions required, choices/prioritization, and capacity positioning
  • Lead the new initiative evaluation cross functional forum to review new proposed Global & PU programs to position within the Americas portfolio, resourcing, and prioritization alignment
  • Participate in managing strategy implementation plan playbook of activities related to market specific initiatives to deliver the Castrol investment plan
  • Manage product launch execution teams to ensure new product launches and changes meet market and customer needs/timing (consolidated with new Product Launch Execution Specialist Role)
  • Manage risk, issues, and dependencies across portfolio of projects and escalate key decisions as appropriate
  • Develop and support business cases, FM, and CAPEX requirements as needed with cross functional assurance and Finance sign-off
  • Act as project owner or Scrum Master as appropriate
  • Drive greater business agility with continued innovation of new tools, techniques, and best practice to have increase responsiveness and remove complexity to have efficient and fit for purpose approaches towards managing key initiatives.
  • Accountable leading core project teams, governance, and key sponsor engagements
  • Provide monthly update of responsible key initiatives within the Americas MVP to update status, stage gate, intensity, and on track to deliver comments that support the Americas aggregate health of initiatives
  • Manage and drive simplification programs to focus on activities that remove complexity and create greater organizational effectiveness

Education:

  • University undergraduate degree in Project Management, Business, or Operations

Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years related experience with managing large cros functional initiatives
  • Experience with business operations and supply chain in a B2C or B2B business
  • Supported transformational programs with success
  • Experience with product life cycle management
  • Experience leading commercial and Strategic programs with customers and sales teams
  • Experience with leading large cross functional teams
  • Experience with applying Business Agility approach, concept, techniques and tools.

Skills & Competencies:

  • Project Management & Agile Practices - Mastery
  • Strong Financial and performance management acumen.
  • Ability to manage multiple medium to large  scale  initiatives at the same time - Mastery
  • Leading Sustainable Change Management - Skilful
  • Strong performance management skills- Skilful
  • Communication, enabling, and influencing others - Mastery
  • Ability to identify risk and issues and quickly resolve - Mastery.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

How much do we pay (Base)? $105,000 - $195,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

