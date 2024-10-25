Operations Delivery Specialist

Entity:Customers & Products
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This role is critical to lead the mid-level T2 cross functional commercial, customer specific obligations, product portfolio transitions, and operational initiatives across the business to ensure the desired outcomes are achieved, financial delivery, and customer comittments are met. This role will lead assigned initiative teams in the scoping, planning, execution, and operation stage gate delivery of the initiative.
This role will work across cross functional teams, enabling planning and execution with the fit for purpose approach given the project characteristic.
This role will support Global and Regional initiatives critical to delivering commercial development growth, cost savings programs, and transformational programs!
Key Accountabilities:
Education:
Experience:
Skills & Competencies:
Why join us
How much do we pay (Base)? $105,000 - $195,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
Skills:
