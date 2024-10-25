Operations Delivery Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



This role is critical to lead the mid-level T2 cross functional commercial, customer specific obligations, product portfolio transitions, and operational initiatives across the business to ensure the desired outcomes are achieved, financial delivery, and customer comittments are met. This role will lead assigned initiative teams in the scoping, planning, execution, and operation stage gate delivery of the initiative.

This role will work across cross functional teams, enabling planning and execution with the fit for purpose approach given the project characteristic.

This role will support Global and Regional initiatives critical to delivering commercial development growth, cost savings programs, and transformational programs!

Lead key initiatives appraise, select, define, execution planning and delivery applying fundamental project & Agile principles

Support and evaluate new initiatives pipeline for monthly forum review & selection against key criteria, identifying portfolio impact & changes required based on priorities

Produce executive monthly summary of project status, progress, financial delivery, and risks to engage key stakeholders on assurance of delivery and health of the project

Product monthly portfolio summary for ALT engagement with health of portfolio, at risk programs, key decisions required, choices/prioritization, and capacity positioning

Lead the new initiative evaluation cross functional forum to review new proposed Global & PU programs to position within the Americas portfolio, resourcing, and prioritization alignment

Participate in managing strategy implementation plan playbook of activities related to market specific initiatives to deliver the Castrol investment plan

Manage product launch execution teams to ensure new product launches and changes meet market and customer needs/timing (consolidated with new Product Launch Execution Specialist Role)

Manage risk, issues, and dependencies across portfolio of projects and escalate key decisions as appropriate

Develop and support business cases, FM, and CAPEX requirements as needed with cross functional assurance and Finance sign-off

Act as project owner or Scrum Master as appropriate

Drive greater business agility with continued innovation of new tools, techniques, and best practice to have increase responsiveness and remove complexity to have efficient and fit for purpose approaches towards managing key initiatives.

Accountable leading core project teams, governance, and key sponsor engagements

Provide monthly update of responsible key initiatives within the Americas MVP to update status, stage gate, intensity, and on track to deliver comments that support the Americas aggregate health of initiatives

Manage and drive simplification programs to focus on activities that remove complexity and create greater organizational effectiveness

University undergraduate degree in Project Management, Business, or Operations

Minimum 5 years related experience with managing large cros functional initiatives

Experience with business operations and supply chain in a B2C or B2B business

Supported transformational programs with success

Experience with product life cycle management

Experience leading commercial and Strategic programs with customers and sales teams

Experience with leading large cross functional teams

Experience with applying Business Agility approach, concept, techniques and tools.

Project Management & Agile Practices - Mastery

Strong Financial and performance management acumen.

Ability to manage multiple medium to large scale initiatives at the same time - Mastery

Leading Sustainable Change Management - Skilful

Strong performance management skills- Skilful

Communication, enabling, and influencing others - Mastery

Ability to identify risk and issues and quickly resolve - Mastery.

How much do we pay (Base)? $105,000 - $195,000



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



