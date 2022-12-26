Site traffic information and cookies

Operations Director

  • Location Indonesia - Central - Jakarta
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143359BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

This senior leadership position in a new market entry organisation is responsible for the safe and reliable operational management of a Retail Joint Venture (JV) business to deliver attractive and sustainable returns to the JV and its Shareholders. Core activities include leading the fuel forecourt and convenience businesses to operate in a best-in-class manner, with a market leading lean towards Health and Safety but growing the commercial returns as the business continues to expand. The role will also be accountable for the supply, storage and logistics to enable the expected rapid expansion of the business. The role requires individuals with extensive operations and commercial experience in customer facing businesses underpinned by strong project leadership skills and proven relationship management experience.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

  • Visible strong and capable leadership including demonstrative commitment to BP V&Bs and people management standards.
  • Safe, reliable and compliant operation of the Retail JV business.
  • Day to day full accountability for business operations and plan/target delivery for the JV.
  • Development and delivery of market in year business plans.
  • Improving performance by harnessing the capability of supporting functions and Marketing.
  • Establish and control efficient opex expenditure in line with agreed budgetary requirements.
  • Establish and embed a deeply customer focussed culture.
  • In concert with the JV President Director, interface with government and regulators to further the interests of the business.
  • Communication and engagement with senior stakeholders JV directors, Managers and on-site staff.
  • Active participation in following of Ethics and Compliance and ABC risks in country.

EXPECTED CANDIDATE'S REQUIREMENTS & EXPERIENCES:
  • Strong track record of target and plan delivery
  • Extensive operational experience (10 years +) developed running material commercial businesses.
  • Deep customer facing business expertise – retail experience a material benefit
  • Experience in working fuels petrol retailing and advantage.
  • Ability to deal with ambiguity and flexibility to effectively manage unplanned situations.
  • The primary purpose of the JV business is growth, the ability to establish the right resource levels for on-site fuel operations.
  • Experience in managing Company owned and Dealer operated (entrepreneurial) businesses.
  • Strong commercial acumen, along with strong cognitive and analytical skills.
  • Excellent networking and influencing skills; ability to influence at senior levels and able to work across multiple stakeholders to orchestrate change in a complex environment.
  • Ability to listen carefully and consider different perspectives, strong interpersonal skills at a variety of educational cultural levels.
  • Awareness of BP’s V&B and approach to mitigating E&C risk.
  • Making things happen will typically require alignment with peers and JV Board of Directors.


