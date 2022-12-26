Operations Director

Job summary

This senior leadership position in a new market entry organisation is responsible for the safe and reliable operational management of a Retail Joint Venture (JV) business to deliver attractive and sustainable returns to the JV and its Shareholders. Core activities include leading the fuel forecourt and convenience businesses to operate in a best-in-class manner, with a market leading lean towards Health and Safety but growing the commercial returns as the business continues to expand. The role will also be accountable for the supply, storage and logistics to enable the expected rapid expansion of the business. The role requires individuals with extensive operations and commercial experience in customer facing businesses underpinned by strong project leadership skills and proven relationship management experience.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



Visible strong and capable leadership including demonstrative commitment to BP V&Bs and people management standards.

Safe, reliable and compliant operation of the Retail JV business.

Day to day full accountability for business operations and plan/target delivery for the JV.

Development and delivery of market in year business plans.

Improving performance by harnessing the capability of supporting functions and Marketing.

Establish and control efficient opex expenditure in line with agreed budgetary requirements.

Establish and embed a deeply customer focussed culture.

In concert with the JV President Director, interface with government and regulators to further the interests of the business.

Communication and engagement with senior stakeholders JV directors, Managers and on-site staff.

Active participation in following of Ethics and Compliance and ABC risks in country.