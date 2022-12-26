Operations Director

This senior leadership position in a new market entry organisation is responsible for the safe and reliable operational management of a Retail Joint Venture (JV) business to deliver attractive and sustainable returns to the JV and its Shareholders. Core activities include leading the fuel forecourt and convenience businesses to operate in a best-in-class manner, with a market leading lean towards Health and Safety but growing the commercial returns as the business continues to expand. The role will also be accountable for the supply, storage and logistics to enable the expected rapid expansion of the business. The role requires individuals with extensive operations and commercial experience in customer facing businesses underpinned by strong project leadership skills and proven relationship management experience.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES: