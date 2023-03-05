Operations Discipline Manager

Senior level leader within the regional business, accountable for leading the operations discipline to support the regional safety, risk and business goals. Accountable for the health of operations discipline activities in the region, as well as the functional deployment and capability of resources. Ensures the balance between the discipline and business needs, interfacing with delivery leaders across the region as well as in central teams. Represents BP Oman operations discipline in global organizational capability reviews and in business and performance reviews. Acts to foster excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling bp culture and promoting a positive mindset.
