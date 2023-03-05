Job summary

Senior level leader within the regional business, accountable for leading the operations discipline to support the regional safety, risk and business goals. Accountable for the health of operations discipline activities in the region, as well as the functional deployment and capability of resources. Ensures the balance between the discipline and business needs, interfacing with delivery leaders across the region as well as in central teams. Represents BP Oman operations discipline in global organizational capability reviews and in business and performance reviews. Acts to foster excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling bp culture and promoting a positive mindset.





Join our team and advance your career as:



Operations Discipline Manager

(Omani National only)





If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Leads the operation discipline to support the regional safety, risk, and business goals.

Accountable for technical assurance and health of the operation discipline’s activities in the region

Ensures the balance between the technical discipline and business needs.

Fosters excellence in delivery in the discipline through effective implementation of technical standards while integrating with other disciplines.

Drives and builds commitment to the Block 61 (Khazzan/Ghazeer) operating discipline improvement plan, including embedment of control of work (permit to work system), competency assessments of operations workforce, work management, and activity integration.

Responsible for operations discipline health, including career development and organizational capability for all Operations roles and related nationalization activities. Represents Site Operations and onshore Operations personnel in global discipline people meetings, collaborating with other Discipline Managers. Oversees development and deployment of our national production technician workforce. Drives effective operational resource utilization.

Facilitates Block 61 (Khazzan/Ghazeer) operations community of practice and is the representative in the global operations network – supporting the global discipline in squad activity.

Role models our “Who we are” beliefs (Live our purpose, play to win, Care for others) and “How we work” under each belief.

Strong supporter of continuous improvement and ideally a track record of continuous improvement delivery.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only.

Extensive experience in oil and/or gas plant operations, with particular emphasis on safety and performance management.

Extensive senior level leadership experience, including some front-line workforce leadership.

Prior experience as an Operations Discipline Manager or Operations Site Manager or equivalent.

Experience in natural gas and condensate fields.

Experience leading a multi-cultural team.

Experience in developing and leading nationalization plans and local content development.

Experience in leading operating discipline improvements.

Track record in embedding digital tools to increase efficiency and operating discipline in front line work force.

