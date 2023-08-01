Operations Discipline Manager

Senior level leader within the regional business, accountable for leading the Operations Discipline and support the regional safety, risk and business goals. Accountable for technical assurance and health of Operations team activities in the region. Ensures the balance between the Functional / Discipline and business needs, working with delivery leaders across the region. Represents Operations teams at the Regional LT table, through QBR or other business cadences. Fosters excellence in delivery across and between teams through implementation of technical standards and wider subject area integration. Acts to foster excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling bp culture and promote a positive mentality
Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Responsibilities
Essential Education
STEM Degree qualification or equivalent experientially qualified.
Essential Experience and job requirements
Extensive experience in oil and/or gas plant operations
Extensive site based/operation leadership experience with particular emphasis on safety, performance management, and culture.
Significant people leadership along with client and team member management experience for an organisation of similar scale and complexity to BP.
Demonstrable experience in creating customer value through safe, reliable and efficient in operations.
Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
