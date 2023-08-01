Operations Discipline Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Senior level leader within the regional business, accountable for leading the Operations Discipline and support the regional safety, risk and business goals. Accountable for technical assurance and health of Operations team activities in the region. Ensures the balance between the Functional / Discipline and business needs, working with delivery leaders across the region. Represents Operations teams at the Regional LT table, through QBR or other business cadences. Fosters excellence in delivery across and between teams through implementation of technical standards and wider subject area integration. Acts to foster excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling bp culture and promote a positive mentality

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

Leads and integrates with Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability disciplines to support the regional safety, risk and business goals.

Accountable for functional excellence across operations subject area within region, ensuring conformance with processes, procedures and workflows

Provides senior level operations oversight and leadership coaching to site leadership across the region

Drives operating team across all operated sites in region, including embedment of control of work and CMAS

Manages onshore subject area staff within Operations Discipline, including site integrators and onshore based operations leadership

Facilitates team development and optimum deployment across Operations, coordinating operations team networks and representing region on global Operations forums

Responsible for career development and organizational capability building within Production (including site based individuals) based on bp Solutions guidelines

Act as a feedback loop and link between the ‘Business’ and bp Solutions.

Acts as senior operations expert in regional and global forums as applicable

Essential Education

STEM Degree qualification or equivalent experientially qualified.

Essential Experience and job requirements

Extensive experience in oil and/or gas plant operations

Extensive site based/operation leadership experience with particular emphasis on safety, performance management, and culture.

Significant people leadership along with client and team member management experience for an organisation of similar scale and complexity to BP.

Demonstrable experience in creating customer value through safe, reliable and efficient in operations.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

