Job summary

The Project Operations Engineer provides operations input into engineering design, construction, commissioning & start-up to deliver safe and reliable facilities. The role acts as Squad Lead for one or more projects within the Region and delivery of one or more subplans of the overall Operations Readiness Plan.

Overall responsibilities

Lead delivery of the Operations Readiness Plan on a project or critical subplans across a portfolio of projects.

Provide operations engineering input during the design, construction, and commissioning of the system to ensure that operations, maintenance and reliability of equipment and systems are understood and aligned with operations requirements.

Evaluate key lessons learnt (from SLS and HVL) and ensure these are addressed in the SOR and BoD. Networks with Region facilitating exchange of best practices and lessons learned. Develops and implements strategy to gather start up lessons to feedback for future projects.

Use RAM Model and Opex model to support trade off analyses in order to optimise engineering design.

Provide input to MAR, HAZID, ENVID and other process safety studies, and ensure design meets Inherently Safer Design principles.

Establishes and communicates impact of project scope on future operational risk, this includes engagement/alignment of Regional Production disciplines as required and appropriate.

Provides Operations input as appropriate to Regional projects in Concept Development or Optimize

Key accountabilities

Recommends selection of Start Up Requirements and leading development of the Operations Readiness Plan

Recommends approval of Start Up Requirements

Recommends technical approval of operating and maintenance procedures

Performs technical support during start-up and early operations.

Inputs to technical assurance of quality of handover pack content

Inputs operations engineering experience into engineering design decisions

Inputs new or revised enduring risks into Production/Refining risk register for the project operations team

Experience and job requirements

BSc or BEng or MEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or related engineering discipline.

Technical and operations expertise in several areas related to the responsibilities defined.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with internal and external personnel at all levels in a field or office setting.

Good communication and organisation skills.

Understands how to influence Project decision making.

Self-motivated with the ability to work both independently and in a team

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!