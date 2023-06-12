Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Grade I Responsible for supporting retail operations through providing end-to-end support of operational excellence activities, including development, maintenance and deployment of procedures and tools, providing insight into performance data and supporting agreed initiatives designed to ensure compliance to legislation and achieve optimal operations. The Operations Engineer Coordinator is a part of the Process Improvement and Impact Planning team and reports to the Director of Store Operating System and Training. The Operations Engineer is responsible to work with process owners to maintain a store operating system that enables efficient and effective execution at store level. The Operations Engineer will focus on minimizing store dependency on labor intensive processes.

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

Update and maintain labor model to reflect current labor standards and store asset information.; ensure model is relevant & accurate at all times; and set-up labor model for new stores

Create and update labor standards using approved methods

Perform task analysis and time studies; monitor & analyze processes & procedures; complete simulations

Test / validate studies & analytical simulations / results

Maintain Labor Scheduler System, forecast maps, labor drivers, labor standards, task & task groups, and all other relevant Labor Scheduler configurations

Support Labor Scheduler Store Operations training, processes, and procedures

Identify continuous improvement, labor savings and efficiency initiatives

Deliver improvements, labor savings and efficiencies by gaining alignment, facilitating and managing projects, developing implementation plans, leading cross functional teams; and delivering on goals for continuous improvement, labor savings and efficiencies.

Perform capacity analysis, what if scenarios and risk analyses

Perform labor analysis on new initiatives to support ROI and validate / confirm labor benefits received from initial project projections; support implementation of new projects

Facilitate training to support continuous improvement, labor savings, etc

Support the SOS (game plans, playbooks, activity cards)

Support Impact Planning Process

Support budgeting process by providing labor model results

Maintain system documentation

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications

Education

Pursuing - B.S. Industrial Engineering and/ or relevant retail operations experience

Experience

Any job-related work experience is a plus

Experience with MOST, MTM or other Time and Motion Study Systems is a plus

Knowledge/Skills

Statistical & Spreadsheet Proficiency — Using computer systems to program, set up functions, enter data, and process information.

Problem Solving — The ability to complete a risk analysis and provide potential solutions.

Critical Thinking — Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Active Learning — Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.

Deductive Reasoning — The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Writing & Speaking — Communicating effectively in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience. Talking with others to convey information effectively.

Prioritization & Time Management- Developing specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and



Travel Requirement

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.