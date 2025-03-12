Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Operations Engineer Coordinator is a part of the Productivity team and reports to the Productivity Lead. The Operations Engineer is responsible to work with process owners to maintain a store operating system that enables efficient and effective execution at store level. The Operations Engineer will focus on minimizing store dependency on labor intensive processes. This role is fundamental in providing operations solutions and reporting to increase labor efficiency and accurately allocating labor to our stores.

Essential Functions:

Update and maintain labor model to reflect current labor standards and store asset information; ensure model is relevant & accurate at all times; setup labor model for new stores.

Create and update labor standards using approved methods.

Perform task analysis and time studies; monitor & analyze processes & procedures; complete simulations.

Test/Validate studies and analytical simulations/results.

Maintain labor scheduler system, forecast maps, labor drivers, labor standards, task & task groups, and all other relevant labor scheduler configurations.

Support labor scheduler store operations training, processes, and procedures.

Identify continuous improvement, labor savings and efficiency initiatives.

Deliver improvements, labor savings and efficiencies by gaining alignment, facilitating and managing projects, developing implementation plans, leading cross-functional teams, and delivering on goals for continuous improvement and efficiencies.

Perform capacity analysis, what if scenarios and risk analyses.

Perform labor analysis on new initiatives to support ROI and validate / confirm labor benefits received from initial projections, support implementation of new projects.

Education

B.S. Industrial Engineering

Preferred Experience

2-5 years in operations/engineering/data analytics

Experience with MOST, MTM or other Time and Motion Study Systems

Knowledge and Skills

Statistical and Spreadsheet Proficiency

Problem Solving

Considering Joining bp?

oCritical Thinking

oActive Learning

oDeductive Reasoning



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

