Role: Retail Operations Excellence Advisor
Location: Docklands, VIC
Role Overview:
The Retail Operations Excellence Advisor (Advisor) is responsible to act as the operations lead input and gatekeeper between the operations teams that execute the Retail offer and the business stakeholders (eg. HSE&C, P&C, Marketing, Maintenance, Category, bp Pulse, GBS, Procurement) who support and develop the offer or program in service of our M&C strategy across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). The Advisor works with these stakeholders to develop the operational roll out plan, communications, support tools, programs, policies, procedures, costs, and training to ensure initiatives are executed into store excellently and are operationally fit for purpose prior to launch.
What You Will Deliver:
This role will report to the Retail Operations Excellence Manager and will be accountable for the operational excellence of a portfolio of activity for process and procedure across all stores in AUS and NZ. Will hold decision accountability for and including:
- Operational Excellence: Design and execute robust processes and procedures to ensure operational excellence in-store.
- Growth: Drive growth in convenience trading and Wild Bean Café.
- Efficiency: Enhance cost and operational efficiencies while maintaining high standards of safety and customer service.
- Customer Experience: Deliver effective programs into stores, ensuring sustainable growth by prioritizing customer perspectives.
- Performance Management:
- Strategy Execution: Effectively implement strategic initiatives, driving operational targets and performance.
Strategic Priorities
- Safety:
- Customer Culture:
- Top Line Growth: Leverage data and insights to prioritize and optimize store processes.
- Continuous Improvement: Regularly visit stores to witness processes and capitalize on improvement opportunities.
- Operational Excellence Mindset: Drive a strong operational excellence culture within the team and organization.
What You Will Need to Be Successful
Experience and Qualifications:
- Education: Tertiary qualification in Marketing, Commerce, Business, or a related discipline is desired.
- Retail Operations Experience: Proven experience in retail operations (e.g., Business Manager, Category Manager).
- Performance Improvement: Demonstrable track record in delivering performance improvement across processes, systems, and tools.
- Problem Solving: High competence in problem-solving and open thinking.
- Communication: Strong communication and influencing skills.
- Digital Proficiency: Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as Microsoft Office.
Teams You Will Be Supporting
- Operations Teams: Work closely with operations teams to execute the retail offer.
- Business Stakeholders: Collaborate with HSE&C, P&C, Marketing, Maintenance, Category, BP Pulse, GBS, and Procurement.
If you are passionate about Retail Operations and are ready to take bp to the next level, we encourage you to apply!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
