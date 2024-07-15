This role is not eligible for relocation

The Retail Operations Excellence Advisor (Advisor) is responsible to act as the operations lead input and gatekeeper between the operations teams that execute the Retail offer and the business stakeholders (eg. HSE&C, P&C, Marketing, Maintenance, Category, bp Pulse, GBS, Procurement) who support and develop the offer or program in service of our M&C strategy across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). The Advisor works with these stakeholders to develop the operational roll out plan, communications, support tools, programs, policies, procedures, costs, and training to ensure initiatives are executed into store excellently and are operationally fit for purpose prior to launch.

What You Will Deliver:

This role will report to the Retail Operations Excellence Manager and will be accountable for the operational excellence of a portfolio of activity for process and procedure across all stores in AUS and NZ. Will hold decision accountability for and including:

Operational excellence in store through design and execute robust process and procedures

Driving growth in convenience trading and wild bean café

Driving cost and operational efficiencies

- Operational Excellence: Design and execute robust processes and procedures to ensure operational excellence in-store.

- Growth: Drive growth in convenience trading and Wild Bean Café.

- Efficiency: Enhance cost and operational efficiencies while maintaining high standards of safety and customer service.

- Customer Experience: Deliver effective programs into stores, ensuring sustainable growth by prioritizing customer perspectives.

- Performance Management:

Ensure application of a ‘do-learn-do’ agile mindset, leveraging data and customer insights, and iterating on store processes and procedures to ensure great performance and customer outcomes.

Knows from experience how to prioritise, anticipate and act decisively in dealing with opportunities. Coaches those across the support office to ensure activities and programs wanting to be delivered into store are done with a ‘Simpler for Store’ approach and always looking to optimise (cost and performance).

Liaises with peers to implement strategic initiatives the drive operational targets.

- Strategy Execution: Effectively implement strategic initiatives, driving operational targets and performance.

Strategic Priorities

- Safety:

Ensures personal compliance with safety and ethics rules and processes, following procedures and demonstrating strong leadership of values and behaviours to reduce all key high frequency and/or high consequence risks.

Deliver activities & programs through a safety lens, ensuring a considered offer that is fit for purpose for operations to deliver at store, without compromising risk. This extends to influencing supplier behaviours & commitment to safety regarding deliveries & fit for purpose equipment.

Instil a safety culture of empowered employees to achieve zero harm and zero tolerance for non-compliance to agreed policy, process, and procedures.

- Customer Culture:

Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer perspective front of mind.

Ensures the importance of excellent execution in store by delivering effective programs into store.

Ensure all stores achieve the required standards across their allocated portfolios to drive CX measures.

Being present in store regularly to witness how the process, procedures and tools are helping support our strategy delivery, and if areas of improvement are identified, capitalize on them through continuous improvement.

- Top Line Growth: Leverage data and insights to prioritize and optimize store processes.

- Continuous Improvement: Regularly visit stores to witness processes and capitalize on improvement opportunities.

- Operational Excellence Mindset: Drive a strong operational excellence culture within the team and organization.

What You Will Need to Be Successful

Experience and Qualifications:

- Education: Tertiary qualification in Marketing, Commerce, Business, or a related discipline is desired.

- Retail Operations Experience: Proven experience in retail operations (e.g., Business Manager, Category Manager).

- Performance Improvement: Demonstrable track record in delivering performance improvement across processes, systems, and tools.

- Problem Solving: High competence in problem-solving and open thinking.

- Communication: Strong communication and influencing skills.

- Digital Proficiency: Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as Microsoft Office.

Teams You Will Be Supporting

- Operations Teams: Work closely with operations teams to execute the retail offer.

- Business Stakeholders: Collaborate with HSE&C, P&C, Marketing, Maintenance, Category, BP Pulse, GBS, and Procurement.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

If you are passionate about Retail Operations and are ready to take bp to the next level, we encourage you to apply!



