Job summary

This is an opportunity to join us in a crucial time in our transition. To make your mark on a team that's bringing together our finance activities into one integrated team that will underpin our success. You can be sure that your skills will be taking us closer to our goal of being net zero by 2050 - or sooner.



We are now seeking an Operations Excellence Lead to work with Payroll and local HR teams to lead the delivery of continuous improvement and simplification initiatives, risk management, service excellence, change management and process standardization for the HR Services function within bp.



About the Role:

• Support the Operations Excellence Manager, Payroll and local HR delivery leads in facilitating, identifying, and implementing process improvements and simplification initiatives.

• Be the subject matter expert (SME) support and escalation point for regional delivery partners

• Provide SME advice and support for any changes impacting services.

• Support the HR services function in process improvements that support the organization’s strategic objectives.

• Drive and deliver continuous improvement and transition projects across HR services.

• Provide support for productivity improvement and cost reduction.

• Mobilise and drive project activity and hand over to BAU in a controlled manner.

• Monitor, track and analyze results of initiatives to assure effectiveness of process improvement activities whilst mitigating risks of failure.



About You:

• Ability to build strong professional relationships with relevant internal and external stakeholders

• Able to work through ambiguity

• Ability to managing conflicting priorities and work autonomously

• Demonstrated experience in managing/supporting end-to-end payroll processes.

• Previous experience in delivering continuous performance improvement initiatives

• Able to influence peers and leaders to deliver project goals

• Strong analytical, numeracy, written and oral communication skills



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach