Operations Excellence Lead - Asia Pacific

Job summary

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.



The Operational Excellence lead is a pivital role in delivering, improving and driving continuous improvement of our processes and practices through the business line. The role engages across mutli discipline teams to lead, improve and analyse our operational outputs, to focus and drive the continual improvement for safe reliable operations.



Key Accountabilities



Lead and drive the region in operational excellence through improving the systems and processes, including management of regional and central stakeholders.

Technical Monitoring Authority, working with the Regional Vice President, Asset Managers and Operations Managers to build the Audit Assurance(Self Verification) plan and support the Operating Management System plan

Support the progress and governance of both self-verification and OMS plans engaging all stakeholders in the regions

Propose and agree with RVP targeted Self Verification, reacting to leading and lagging metrics for the regions on a quarterly basis

Deliver and govern targeted Inspections across all disciplines as directed by the Self Verification plan

Deliver the Joint Inspection Group inspections as defined by the industry

Provide training, coaching and development to site managers, supervisors, and operators where gaps are identified by the region in conjunction with the regional operations team.

Strengthen the operational and HSSE network of site managers and supervisors in region

Work closely with the Control of Work Technical Authority, HSSE lead, Operational lead, Product Quality lead and Engineering lead in region to assure the activities.

Act as the Contract Management procurement business facing lead

Govern the Contractor Management process for the region and provide support where required

Govern and validate the management of change for major changes within the region

Proficient in Inspection and audit, Risk Management, HSSE Management, Project Execution Planning, Project Selection, , Contract Management, learning and development.

Ability to lead and work with multi-disciplinary teams, including contractors, JV partners/ customers, engineering and management contactors.

Proven leadership and influencing skills, including the ability to interface with stakeholders at a senior level.

Strong attention to detail and sound technical decision making.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Contract management experience

Skills & Competencies> Audit and Inspection

Training and competency development

Process and personal safety

Risk assessment and management

Contractor and project management expertise

Degree or equivalent experienceExperience