Operations Excellence Lead - Asia Pacific

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.
The Operational Excellence lead is a pivital role in delivering, improving and driving continuous improvement of our processes and practices through the business line. The role engages across mutli discipline teams to lead, improve and analyse our operational outputs, to focus and drive the continual improvement for safe reliable operations.
Key Accountabilities
Lead and drive the region in operational excellence through improving the systems and processes, including management of regional and central stakeholders.