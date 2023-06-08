Job summary

At bp we’re reimaging energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. So join us in a crucial time of transition.

The Operations Excellence Lead will be responsible for driving digitization, process optimization and operational continuous improvement (CI) in effort to improve performance across bp’s Customer-facing teams (for our bp and Castrol businesses). This will include digitization, process optimization and operational continuous improvement (CI).

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

• Identify, own and drive the digitization and automation of various channels in collaboration with business partners, team leads and the wider customer team to ensure a fit-for-purpose enhancements and best in class customer experience.

• Balance business and operational expectations to ensure product and services are delivering to expectations.

• Drive process optimization and operational continuous improvement in collaboration with global customer and Digital Solutions and Transformation teams.

• Drive and coach the business toward best practice models utilizing CI methodologies.

• Provide incident support, investigations, root cause analysis and remediation.

• Own digitization and automation during project phase with handover to BAU product owners once sustainable support structures are in place.

• Data mine and collate customer insights from various inputs to support meaningful decision making.

About you:

• Demonstrated experience reviewing complex data, examining trends and making recommendations.

• Understanding of process end to end order to cash cycle.

• Experience in customer journey mapping.

• Demonstrated experience in project management in an agile environment.

• Experience working with digital solutions to improve customer experience and process efficiency.

• Strong analytical, organizational and time management skills.

• Strong relationship building and internal consulting skills with ability to influence direction and negotiate outcomes.

• Prior experience in a business performance/improvement role.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program & fuel discounts.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload prioritization



