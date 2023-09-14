This role is not eligible for relocation

G&LCE Solar & Onshore Wind is looking for an Operations Excellence Lead to join the US Onshore Wind team. This role will lead the team’s efforts in identifying and developing solutions to the process gaps and inefficiencies in the business’s operating portfolio. By creating and tracking key metrics that measure the effectiveness of our current processes, systems, and procedures, the Operations Excellence Lead will prioritize opportunities and manage cross-functional teams to continuously improve upon the operational efficiency of the business.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Operations Group



Key Accountabilities

Act as the subject matter expert in process and communication optimization, responsible for identifying operational inefficiencies and areas for continuous improvement within US Onshore Wind and developing the solutions related to these opportunities.

Lead cross-functional teams in business improvement initiatives; establish project plan, define deliverables and success criteria, delegate tasks, and track and communicate progress to stakeholders.

Define, track, and communicate key performance metrics related to operational efficiency within the business and to leadership.

Lead change management efforts to ensure successful adoption of new processes and technologies.

Drive the implementation of lean principles, Six Sigma methodologies, and other relevant process improvement frameworks within the business.

Establish and maintain a culture of continuous improvement by fostering a mindset of problem-solving and innovation within the operational teams.

Establish and maintain strong relationships with external partners, vendors, and industry peers to stay informed about best practices and emerging trends.

Actively support OMS and Risk Management activities for the business

Education and Experience

Bachelor's degree in engineering, operations management, or a related field; advanced degree preferred.

Proven experience in leading process improvement initiatives within power generation/utilities operations or a related industry.

Strong knowledge of lean methodologies, Six Sigma, and other process improvement frameworks.

Excellent analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and identify improvement opportunities.

Exceptional leadership and communication skills, with the ability to influence and drive change at all levels of the organization.

Project management experience, including the ability to prioritize tasks, manage timelines, and allocate resources effectively.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment.

