Operations Excellence Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The Operational Excellence lead is a pivotal role in delivering, improving and driving continuous improvement of our processes and practices through the business line. The role engages across multi-discipline teams to lead, improve and analyze our operational outputs, to focus and drive the continual improvement for safe reliable operations.

The Opportunity

Lead and drive the region in operational excellence through improving the systems and processes, including management of regional and central stakeholders.

Lead the design and delivery of barrier assurance programs to inform the annual barrier health review.

Technical Monitoring Authority, working with the Regional Vice President, Asset Managers and Operations Managers to build the Self verification plan and support the Operating Management System plan.

Support the progress and governance of both self-verification and OMS plans engaging all stakeholders in the regions.

Propose and agree with RVP targeted Self Verification, reacting to leading and lagging metrics for the regions on a quarterly basis.

Deliver and govern targeted Inspections across all disciplines as directed by the Self Verification plan.

Deliver the Joint Inspection Group inspections as defined by the industry.

Provide training, coaching and development to site managers, supervisors, and operators where gaps are identified by the region in conjunction with the regional operations team.

Strengthen the operational and HSSE network of site managers and supervisors in region.

Work closely with the Control of Work Technical Authority, HSSE lead, Operational lead, Product Quality lead and Engineering lead in region to assure the activities.

Act as the Contract Management procurement business facing lead.

Govern the Contractor Management process for the region and provide support where required.

Govern and validate the management of change for major changes within the region.

About You

To be successful in the role the candidate must have:

Degree or equivalent experience in the field.

Proficient in Inspection and audit, Risk Management, HSSE Management, Project Execution Planning, Project Selection, Contract Management, learning and development.

Ability to lead and work with multi-disciplinary teams, including contractors, JV partners/ customers, engineering and management contactors.

Proven leadership and influencing skills, including the ability to collaborate with stakeholders at a senior level.

Strong attention to detail and sound technical decision making.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Training and competency development.

Process and personal safety management.

Risk assessment, Contractor and project management expertise.

Willing to travel 40% of the time within Australia and some travel overseas.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp Australia employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.