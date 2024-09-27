Operations Excellence Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Customer Excellence Specialist is accountable for providing advice and support for resolving technical problems an helping to ensure maximum customer happiness providing a communicative link between BP's products/services and customers, and supporting the delivery of continuous improvement in the standardization and consistency of technical customer service processes.

Key Accountabilities

The Partner Support SME provides Subject-Matter-Expert level support, reporting and process improvement to drive effective operation of the team delivering comprehensive and proactive administrative support of the MC&M Dealer, Distributor & B2B customer portfolio.

The role is encouraged to:

Act as 2IC to the Partner Support Manager

Provide hands-on support to the Partner Support Specialists, as the main point of contact for the defined customer segment

Deliver training to the team on effective use of tools and processes to deliver ongoing capability development

Share optimised ways of working and takeaways based on achievements of the relevant team to the Customer function

Own administrative related activities to support critical processes, triage of customer impacting issues and leading resolution end-to-end

Conducting reporting on:

Efficiency of the team through SLA’s and customer outcome metrics, and

Activity monitoring across Salesforce, Gencloud and SAP

This reporting accountability will enable the SME to identify and lead continuous improvement initiatives with multi-functional teams.

It will be the responsibility of the team to ensure cases are acted upon in a timely manner and customer concerns are generated to the appropriate leaders. Systems related issues (i.e. I&E tickets) or functional gaps across the E2E journey process are also raised via the correct channels, this may include functional teams located outside of GBS.

Act as SME for Salesforce, Gencloud and SAP

Responsible for activity reporting to ensure case journeys are handled E2E and within SLA

Ensure all case journeys are handled via Salesforce and systems to maintain sound record keeping and communications, and enable data-driven investigation & process improvement

Perform detailed analysis on activity, processes and performance and provide recommendations to improve customer outcomes and interpersonal efficiency

Lead multi-functional teams on projects and CI initiatives and work multi-functionally with the SME network to resolve issues

Act as the main point of contact for the defined customer segment where required. Activity will range from, but not limited to: AR, Reconciliations and Reimbursements, Master Data, Site Support, Customer Experience, Trip Reconciliation & Stocks and I&E related matters

Education, Experience

Bachelors Degree or equivalent

Deep Customer Service Experience and Omni channel capability including Social Media

10 to 12 years demonstrable experience lead in mentoring & caching a team within a corporate Shared Services environment with a solid grasp of key metrics

Experience using SAP and/or Salesforce and MS Office application



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



