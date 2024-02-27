Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for an Operations Excellence Manager responsible for ensuring the successful execution of strategic projects & store initiatives through the development of support tools, systems, policies & procedures and training programs, ensuring operational fit for purpose prior to any implementation.

The role owns the ongoing maintenance of operations support tools & processes, ensuring that throughout the business, initiatives are delivered in a safe, sustainable, efficient, effective and customer focused manner. The role is responsible for the development and delivery of all communications to stores as well as gate keeping of all programs & changes that affect stores. The Retail Operations Excellence Manager ANZ is a critical member of the Retail Operations ANZ leadership team.

What you can expect in the role:

Safety - Deliver safe and reliable operations of the retail operations team, ensuring compliance with adequate processes and procedures to manage risks.

- Deliver safe and reliable operations of the retail operations team, ensuring compliance with adequate processes and procedures to manage risks. Leadership - Lead, inspire, coach & support performance across Operations Excellence team members (including retail training and communications).

- Lead, inspire, coach & support performance across Operations Excellence team members (including retail training and communications). Optimisation - Drive and deliver effective programs across the network working with regional teams, business units and functions to deliver improved profitability across ANZ

- Drive and deliver effective programs across the network working with regional teams, business units and functions to deliver improved profitability across ANZ Own the operation of the Retail Extranets/Sharepoints across ANZ.

Results - Support & develop retail projects, for effective & efficient execution & value for the business.

- Support & develop retail projects, for effective & efficient execution & value for the business. Ensure viability of all programs and roll outs –financial & operational, training programs, compliance & assurance, operational tools, processes & procedures and systems excellence.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in in either Marketing, Commerce, Business or related discipline or equivalent experience in Retail Operations

Deep Retail operational experience preferably gained from operational leadership roles.

Proven leadership experience.

Capability to lead business through significant periods of transformation.

Ability to influence outcomes across all levels of the organisation.

Demonstrated experience of on-time delivery of key projects and objectives

Ability to prioritise and identify opportunities that deliver value.

Ability to work at pace with a diverse group of stakeholders to ensure business needs are delivered & optimise performance on a number of activities or projects concurrently.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.