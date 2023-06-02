Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting standardization and consistency of operations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Operations Excellence Specialist

In this role you will be working in the Central bp Solutions Team within P&O, supporting Operations Excellence deployed in Rotterdam Refinery.

The Operations Excellence team defines the Operations Excellence agenda as well as running global programmes

In this role you will:

Work closely with the Refining Ops Excellence Superintendent

Understand and respond to requests for Operations Excellence Support

Serve as Squad Member in Operations Excellence Squads

Support core Solutions Operations programmes

Support standardization and quality of technician competency assessment

Support the Ops Excellence Superintendent in driving Operating Discipline at the Site

Support standardization and deployment of procedures and guides

Support deployment and standardization of processes and drive continuous improvement

Participate in site performance reviews to understand areas for Operations Excellence improvement

Support Operations Excellence Superintendents in strengthening programmes at sites

In this role we have the following requirements:

Degree in Engineering or equivalent

Proficient in English, Dutch is preferred

5+ years relevant Operational experience

Technical competence in Refining operations

Track record of applying a strong understanding of operations risk to make informed judgments and making decisions in support of keeping safety as our number one priority

Understanding the wide range of issues faced by other disciplines and working collaboratively to find solutions to complex problems.

Proactively supporting the transfer of learning and best practice across the organization

Constructively raising difficult issues and speaking-up about safety & risk having formed an independent view of risk

Working with a geographically and culturally diverse range of stakeholders to find solutions that meet both local and company needs.

Supporting colleagues and team members to achieve excellence.

Building credibility through delivery.

Communicating effectively – written & verbal

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.