Operations Excellence Specialist

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Op Ex Specialist plays an active role and contributes to the Operational Excellence team. You will deliver excellence and continuous improvements across NA T&P, while driving safety, compliance, integrity management, reliability, quality, planning, scheduling, and efficiency. As the Op Ex Specialist, you will also drive consistency across NA T&P processes and procedures, post reinvent.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Control Documents Metrics Reporting - Deliver monthly procedure/policy review status for NA T&P. Close-out the years-long backlog of Critical and Non-Critical overdue procedures for NA T&P via MOC. Overdue Metrics Tool.

Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for the management of T&P NA controlled documents.

Maintain the register of controlled documents, assignees, and review dates/statuses.

Report monthly on overdue and coming-due documents for the business

Communicate regularly with controlled document owners to ensure documents are current and in good standing.

Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for critical and non-critical Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

Maintain register for critical and non-critical SOPs, assignees, and review dates/statuses.

Communicate regularly with controlled document owners and Ops Counsel on register status.

Work to ensure that the Task Improvement Process (TIP) process is implemented for all document updates (when applicable) and assists the document owners in correct implementation of TIP strategy.

Focus on streamlining/simplifying/consolidating SOPs (including site-specific variations) across the operations.

Act as the SPA for operations to consolidate/streamline SOPs that are applicable across Operations to eliminate site-specific duplication or variations in procedure execution methodologies to standardize how work is performed across operating sites.

Essential Experience and Education:

5 years’ experience in oil in gas industry required.

High school diploma is required.

Desirable Criteria:

Terminals & pipelines preferred.

College degree preferred.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



