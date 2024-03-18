Operations Excellence Specialist

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

In this role you will be working in the Central bp Solutions Team within P&O, supporting global operations in all businesses.

The Ops Excellence team defines the Operations Excellence agenda as well as running 3 global programmes: LiO, CoW and OTS.



Key Accountabilities

Work closely with Refining Ops Excellence Superintendents to 1) understand and respond to requests for OpsX support at their Sites and 2) identify and assess value-adding opportunities for standardization across P&O

Serve as Squad Lead for one or more OpsX squads hosted in Solutions Operations (as required)

Serve as Squad Member in OpsX Squads or participate in OpsX CoPs / networks in Refining (as required)

Support core Solutions Operations programmes including: LiO, CoW, and OTS

Support OMS conformance at our Sites – this may include:

OMS 1.1 – Facilitate Leading In Operations (LiO) modules and provide LiO coaching. Inform Site Leadership discipline health, succession, and deployment.

OMS 2.3 – Support OE Superintendents in driving the Operating Discipline agenda at their Sites/Regions.

OMS 4.1 – Support standardization and deployment of P&O-level Procedures and Guides across Production and Refining T&P. Support standardization and quality of Site Operating Procedures at our Sites.

OMS 4.5 – Support deployment & drive Continuous Improvement in CoW

OMS 8.1 – Participate in Site/Region performance reviews to understand areas for OE improvement

OMS 8.2 – Support OpsX Superintendents in strengthening SV programmes at Sites/Regions



Education

Degree or equivalent experience OR Relevant Ops experience



Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Technical competence in either Refining operations, with experience particularly in the following areas: Safety Culture & Leadership, BPs Operating Management System (OMS) Framework, Risk Management - Bowties & Barriers, Control of Work - D-PRO, Procedures, Operations Competence & Capability, Operational Site Management - activity planning, work management etc.

TAR experience

Applying a strong understanding of operations risk to make informed judgments and making decisions in support of keeping safety as our number one priority.

Constructively raising difficult issues and speaking-up about safety & risk having formed an independent view of risk

Influencing by first taking the time to listen to partners to understand their perspectives and build relationships based on trust.

Working with a geographically and culturally diverse range of team members to find solutions that meet both local and company needs.

Building strong supportive One Team relationships built on trust & respect.

The application of bp’s Control of Work requirements to front line operations.

Supporting colleagues and team members to achieve excellence.

Building credibility through delivery.

Communicating effectively – written & verbal

Developing self & others

Systematic learning and continuous improvement



Desirable Criteria

Understanding the wide range of issues faced by other disciplines and working collaboratively to find solutions to complex problems.

Identifying and implementing ways to simplify and optimise the business to be successful in a low margin environment.

Proactively supporting the transfer of learning and standard process across P&O.

Leading change programmes to bring consistency and standardisation in place of historic processes.

Developing Technicians



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



