Operations Excellence Superintendent

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

In this role you will be working in the 24/7 operations team, supporting Whiting Refinery operations and managing the Whiting Operations Excellence Teams. The Operations Excellence team defines the Operations Excellence agenda as well as executing global programs on site: Leading in Operations, Control of Work and Operator Training Simulators.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead a team of Operations Excellence Specialists, Swing Shift Supervisors and Unit Trainer organization

Responsible for leading the site through standardization agenda across refining for Operations

Responsible for the core operations elements of the Refining process safety improvement plan (PSIP)

Lead the deployment of the standards across the refinery

Work collaboratively with central Operations Excellence teams to ensure fit for purpose process and procedures for localized site

Work closely with Operations Superintendents and 24/7 team to 1) understand and respond to requests for Operations Excellence support within their areas and 2) identify and assess further value-adding opportunities for the Refinery

Support core Solutions Operations programmes including: LiO, CoW, and OTS (where required)

Accountable for delivering Operations Excellence in safety and performance

Work collaboratively with local union to improve upon operational procedures along with implementation of new operational processes

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree required, BS Engineering preferred

Advanced degree preferred

Experience managing teams

10 years of industry experience in oil and gas

7 years of Operations and/or production related expertise

Strong knowledge of bp OMS

Must have proven leadership and people management skills – able to inspire, coach, develop, and lead multi-disciplinary teams.

Must be able to coach, mentor, and develop others and foster effective relationships throughout the organization

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

