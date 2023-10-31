Site traffic information and cookies

Operations Excellence Superintendent

  • Location United States of America - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ070851
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

In this role you will be working in the 24/7 operations team, supporting Whiting Refinery operations and managing the Whiting Operations Excellence Teams. The Operations Excellence team defines the Operations Excellence agenda as well as executing global programs on site: Leading in Operations, Control of Work and Operator Training Simulators.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead a team of Operations Excellence Specialists, Swing Shift Supervisors and Unit Trainer organization

  • Responsible for leading the site through standardization agenda across refining for Operations

  • Responsible for the core operations elements of the Refining process safety improvement plan (PSIP)

  • Lead the deployment of the standards across the refinery

  • Work collaboratively with central Operations Excellence teams to ensure fit for purpose process and procedures for localized site

  • Work closely with Operations Superintendents and 24/7 team to 1) understand and respond to requests for Operations Excellence support within their areas and 2) identify and assess further value-adding opportunities for the Refinery

  • Support core Solutions Operations programmes including: LiO, CoW, and OTS (where required)

  • Accountable for delivering Operations Excellence in safety and performance

  • Work collaboratively with local union to improve upon operational procedures along with implementation of new operational processes

Essential Education and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree required, BS Engineering preferred

  • Advanced degree preferred

  • Experience managing teams

  • 10 years of industry experience in oil and gas

  • 7 years of Operations and/or production related expertise

  • Strong knowledge of bp OMS

  • Must have proven leadership and people management skills – able to inspire, coach, develop, and lead multi-disciplinary teams.

  • Must be able to coach, mentor, and develop others and foster effective relationships throughout the organization

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

