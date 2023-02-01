Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

We are looking for Operations Geologist to join our team!

The role exists within Integrated Well Delivery Unit (IWD) to ensure that all wells are drilled safely, to meet defined objectives, and in accordance with the Statement of Requirements (SOR). This requires partnership with the Subsurface and Wells disciplines.

Operations Geologist in this role is expected to provide mentor and supervision to less experienced squad members and others in the development units and integrated well delivery unit.

Key accountabilities

Contribute to well planning meetings and reviews. Compile documentation for well execution phase (Drilling and Geological Operational Program) and ensure consistency with SoR, provide operational advice and input, participate in risk assessment and NDS analysis sessions, contribute to wireline, LWD and coring programmes

Ensure adequate resourcing of Well-Site Geologists offshore to support operations. Identify and communicate to management upcoming personnel requirements

Liaise with SPA (Single Point Accountable) well planner’s and squad leader to ensure integration of planning and operational activity

Ensure that pre-hole section meetings are held with relevant IWD and Wellsite team members

Responsible for coordinating offshore and onshore work schedule. Manage offshore opportunities for development of junior staff

Technical specialist tag for the Mudlogging contract. Attend monthly meetings, quarterly reviews and perform audits. Point of contact for contract Well-Site Geologists, manage contract, and interview candidates

Provide support for the offshore Well-Site Geologist. Attend daily rig meetings and maintain regular communication with drilling, completions and well planning teams

You have decision right for picking casing/liner and Well TD points. Responsible for picking formation tops and discussing any uncertainties raised in real time operations

Efficient delivery of the well-specific data acquisition plan and ensure data quality meets pre-agreed criteria

Collaborate closely between Subsurface and Wells Units in operational phase of each well to ensure all well objectives are delivered

Support Operations Petrophysicists, QC of data acquisition programs and procedures

Ensure all data is finalised and electronically stored in the appropriate places and hard copy data is distributed accordingly to stakeholders

Attend After Action Reviews with service providers and liaise with geological contractors’ personnel to provide quality assurance of all subsurface data and reports and to guidance to contractor’s performance score cards

Capture and document all post well key highlights

Lead root-cause analyses for any NPT (Non-Productive Time) related to subsurface operations and ensure the resulting findings are communicated to relevant Squads

You will be expected delivery of Subsurface End of Well Report and ensure the close out meeting is held and D11 decision is completed

Responsible for coaching and mentoring less experienced Operations and Well-Site Geologists via technical coaching contracts and informal on the job coaching

Essential experience and job requirements!

University Degree in Geology or equivalent technical degree

More than 8 years of relevant industry experience, mostly in a geological operations environment

Strong industry experience in the areas of well planning and operations geology, well-site geology, petrophysical log interpretation, workstation skills (Petrel)

Solid understanding of PPFG and experience in drilling high pressure wells (HPHT) with narrow PP to FG window

Detailed understanding of mud logging, wireline logging, LWD/MWD, and pore pressure monitoring techniques

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrated track record as a self-starter, capable of reducing complex problems to manageable entities

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment within subsurface and drilling

Azerbaijani citizenship

