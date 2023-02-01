We are looking for Operations Geologist to join our team!
The role exists within Integrated Well Delivery Unit (IWD) to ensure that all wells are drilled safely, to meet defined objectives, and in accordance with the Statement of Requirements (SOR). This requires partnership with the Subsurface and Wells disciplines.
Operations Geologist in this role is expected to provide mentor and supervision to less experienced squad members and others in the development units and integrated well delivery unit.
Key accountabilities
Contribute to well planning meetings and reviews. Compile documentation for well execution phase (Drilling and Geological Operational Program) and ensure consistency with SoR, provide operational advice and input, participate in risk assessment and NDS analysis sessions, contribute to wireline, LWD and coring programmes
Ensure adequate resourcing of Well-Site Geologists offshore to support operations. Identify and communicate to management upcoming personnel requirements
Liaise with SPA (Single Point Accountable) well planner’s and squad leader to ensure integration of planning and operational activity
Ensure that pre-hole section meetings are held with relevant IWD and Wellsite team members
Responsible for coordinating offshore and onshore work schedule. Manage offshore opportunities for development of junior staff
Technical specialist tag for the Mudlogging contract. Attend monthly meetings, quarterly reviews and perform audits. Point of contact for contract Well-Site Geologists, manage contract, and interview candidates
Provide support for the offshore Well-Site Geologist. Attend daily rig meetings and maintain regular communication with drilling, completions and well planning teams
You have decision right for picking casing/liner and Well TD points. Responsible for picking formation tops and discussing any uncertainties raised in real time operations
Efficient delivery of the well-specific data acquisition plan and ensure data quality meets pre-agreed criteria
Collaborate closely between Subsurface and Wells Units in operational phase of each well to ensure all well objectives are delivered
Support Operations Petrophysicists, QC of data acquisition programs and procedures
Ensure all data is finalised and electronically stored in the appropriate places and hard copy data is distributed accordingly to stakeholders
Attend After Action Reviews with service providers and liaise with geological contractors’ personnel to provide quality assurance of all subsurface data and reports and to guidance to contractor’s performance score cards
Capture and document all post well key highlights
Lead root-cause analyses for any NPT (Non-Productive Time) related to subsurface operations and ensure the resulting findings are communicated to relevant Squads
You will be expected delivery of Subsurface End of Well Report and ensure the close out meeting is held and D11 decision is completed
Responsible for coaching and mentoring less experienced Operations and Well-Site Geologists via technical coaching contracts and informal on the job coaching
Essential experience and job requirements!
University Degree in Geology or equivalent technical degree
More than 8 years of relevant industry experience, mostly in a geological operations environment
Strong industry experience in the areas of well planning and operations geology, well-site geology, petrophysical log interpretation, workstation skills (Petrel)
Solid understanding of PPFG and experience in drilling high pressure wells (HPHT) with narrow PP to FG window
Detailed understanding of mud logging, wireline logging, LWD/MWD, and pore pressure monitoring techniques
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Demonstrated track record as a self-starter, capable of reducing complex problems to manageable entities
Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment within subsurface and drilling
Azerbaijani citizenship
We are looking for Operations Geologist to join our team!
The role exists within Integrated Well Delivery Unit (IWD) to ensure that all wells are drilled safely, to meet defined objectives, and in accordance with the Statement of Requirements (SOR). This requires partnership with the Subsurface and Wells disciplines.
Operations Geologist in this role is expected to provide mentor and supervision to less experienced squad members and others in the development units and integrated well delivery unit.