Job summary

Bp is looking for its next Operations Geologist! The Operations Geologist ensures all wells are drilled safely, follows all regulations, and efficiently to meet defined well objectives in accordance with the Statement of Requirements (SOR) and meets all expectations of the New Wells Common Process. This delivery requires collaboration and effective communication across bp Subsurface and Wells teams.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree in Geology or related field

At least 8 years of relevant industry experience, most of which should have been gained in a geological operations environment

Experience in the areas of well planning and operations geology, well-site geology. Solid understanding of drilling operations, pore pressure, mudlogging is desirable

Geological, seismic and petrophysical log interpretation and workstation skills are essential

Strong written and verbal communication skills

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality, be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate across teams

Petrel or landmark interpretative software experience

In addition, it would be helpful if you had

Experience with deep water Gulf of Mexico exploration and development wells

Key Accountabilities:

Well Planning:

HSSE focus and ability to influence compliance standards for Safety and Operational Risks

Support well planning activities and construction of relevant NWS documents consistent with bp’s Wells Common Process, WCD-SOR (Wells Concept Document, Statement of Requirements) D1-D5 Stage gates ( All process decision points are numbered D1-D11)

Assist in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are created for all geological risks

Ensure integration of well planning and operational activity through strong collaboration with key partners, NWS (New Wells Solutions) and Wells leadership

Lead the construction of the GOP (Geological Operations Plan) ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document

Geological Operations:

Lead the NWS efforts in late design (D5-11) activities consistent with bp well planning process, leading the creation of the GOP prior to drilling, and the EOWR (End of Well Report) and required handover documents following TD.

Lead the daily NWS/subsurface operations meeting with the Rig based subsurface entities (WSG, BioStrat, ML, LWD), present NDS (No Drilling Surprises), expected geology in subsurface hole section previews, and reviews

Participate in DWOP, LWOP, CWOP exercises, ensure that the speciality vendors are engaged early in the process, present material on NDS, expected geology for subsurface hole section previews, hole section reviews for the well.

Provide support to the wellsite geologist: daily and as needed ops call, provide up to date information and offset date, collaborate between Subsurface and Wells to ensure all well objectives are delivered safely.

Ensure efficient delivery of the data acquisition program, ensure Vendors Co-owners are delivering and receiving all required data and updates. SPA for Co-Owner communication and information dissemination.

Post Well:

Support successful EOW Report completion ensuring the report meets the expectations of the New Wells Common Process

Ensure all data is finalised and electronically captures in the corporate regional data store and hard data copy is distributed accordingly to partners

Capture and document all post well key findings in PWR and share in appropriate NWD venues.

Support root cause analysis for any NPT event related to subsurface operations (Orange category) and ensure these findings are distributed through the appropriate venues and partners

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

