Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the provision of subsurface assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, using sound technical knowledge to ensure robust subsurface description and clear articulation of the surface uncertainties and risks of the field to underpin project advancement.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the provision of subsurface assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, using sound technical knowledge to ensure robust subsurface description and clear articulation of the surface uncertainties and risks of the field to underpin project advancement.



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Operations Geologist ensures all wells are drilled safely, aligned with all regulations, and efficiently to meet defined well objectives in accordance with the Statement of Requirements (SOR) and meets all expectations of the New Wells Common Process. This delivery requires collaboration and effective communication across Subsurface and Wells teams.

Responsibilities:

Well Planning:

HSSE focus and ability to influence compliance standards for Safety and Operational Risks

Support well planning activities and construction of relevant NWD documents consistent with bp’s Wells Common Process

Support the construction of key documents, meeting participation and decisions (WID (Well Initiation Document), NDS (No Drilling Surprises) meeting, select the well option, operational decision trees, and finalization of the data acquisition program)

Assist in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are built for all geological risks

Support the construction of the SOR document ensuring the well objectives, data acquisition, and all relevant overburden characterization elements are contained

Ensure appropriate resourcing of well-site geologists both onshore/offshore through active engagement with suppliers

Ensure integration of well planning and operational activity through strong collaboration with key partners, NWD and Wells leadership

Lead the construction of the GOP ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document

Lead the contractor performance for key wellsite services to include but not limited to mudlogging, wireline/LWD, wellsite PPFG and geological services

Geological Operations:

Facilitate the daily NWD/subsurface operations meeting with the Rig based subsurface entities ( WSG, BioStrat, ML, LWD)

Represent NWD/subsurface at the morning Wells rig call

Present material on NDS and expected geology in subsurface hole section previews, hole section reviews for the well

Participate in LWOP, CWOP exercises, ensure that the speciality vendors are engaged early in the process

Provide support to the wellsite geologist: daily and as needed ops call, provide up to date information and offset date

Help interpret and select formation tops, casing, and core points per SOR and appropriate decision trees.

Ensure efficient delivery of the data acquisition program and data quality per agreed terms and the security of all critical subsurface data and well results

Ensure all subsurface vendors are engaged and providing data and support as outlined in the GOP and Well Plan document

Collaborate between Subsurface and Wells to ensure all well objectives are delivered safely and efficiently

Ensure Co-owners are receiving all required data and updates. SPA for Co-Owner communication and information dissemination.

Support the operations petrophysicist QC of data acquisition programs and procedures

Post Well:

Support successful EOW Report completion ensuring the report meets the expectations of the New Wells Common Process

Ensure all data is finalised and electronically captures in the corporate regional data store and hard data copy is distributed accordingly to partners

Support after action review with service providers and liaise with geological contractor personnel to provide QA/QC of all subsurface data and reports with completion of scorecard

Document all post well key findings in PWR and share in appropriate NWD venues.

Support root cause analysis for any NPT event related to subsurface operations (Orange category) and ensure these takeaways are distributed through the appropriate venues and partners

Support the formal development of national staff through learning sessions/workshops for both well-site and operations geology staff

Requirements

University Degree in Geology or related subject

8 to 15 (plus) years of relevant industry experience, most of which should have been gained in a geological operations environment

Essential industry experience in the areas of well planning and operations geology, well-site geology.

Geological, seismic and petrophysical log interpretation and workstation;

Strong written and verbal communication skills

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality, be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate across disciplines

Preferred Skills

Petrel and TechLog experience are highly desirable

Solid understanding of drilling operations, pore pressure, mudlogging is desirable

Experience with deep water Gulf of Mexico exploration and development wells is highly desirable

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.