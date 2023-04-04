Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Operations Installation Manager

Operations Installation Manager

Operations Installation Manager

  • Location Azerbaijan - Caspian Sea - East Azeri Platform
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147251BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (AGT) is seeking an experienced Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) who is responsible for the business delivery, operational integrity and safety of a complex offshore asset.

The OIM is leadership role which serves as a member of the Asset Leadership Team and is the primary point of day to day direction and prioritization of the site based teams to deliver safe, efficient and compliant operations through leadership of the site teams in the delivery of efficient execution of integrated activities and management of facility risks. The OIM leads any emergency response required on site, and is accountable for ensuring the safety of all personnel on the platform and for creating a strong and inclusive work environment.

Accountabilities:

  • Accountable for safely executing work on BP Operated sites through implementing the Upstream CoW (Control of Work) procedure.
  • Accountable for site adherence to the work management procedure (Specific accountability for high priority/emergent work entry to the integrated schedule and the impact on execution schedule.)
  • Accountable for site adherence to the Activity Integration procedure. (Accountable for agreement on 6 week and below integrated schedule against site constraints, management of the operational readiness to undertake work and performance management of execution activities.)
  • Leads active risk identification and management of operational, personal and process safety risks.
  • Manages operating performance against plan, including vulnerability and losses identification and management.
  • Manages organisational competence and capacity to safely execute activities including site emergency capability.
  • Manages and coaches a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture.
  • Ensures functional input into performance processes for those with functional deliverables. Identifies capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place.
  • Contributes to development of operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively managed
  • Drives business management process for the installation through the requirements of OMS (Operating Management Systems): including Self Verification, Continuous Improvement and contractual obligations (if applicable)

About you:
You will have an engineering degree

It is essential that you have:
  • Extensive offshore operating experience including front-line operations and senior supervisory roles.
  • Strong HSSE leadership and personal commitment to safety excellence.
  • Demonstrated competence in managing major incidents and emergencies.
  • Detailed knowledge of integrity management systems.
  • Thorough understanding and experience of control of work systems for hydrocarbon facilities risk management.
  • Detailed knowledge of operating procedures and practices.
  • A team player with the ability to clearly and effectively communicate and work within a multi-cultural environment with strong negotiation and communication skills.
  • The ability to integrate with other project and operations disciplines and to develop an excellent working relationship/communication with senior project and operations leadership.
  • Commitment to developing a national workforce.
  • Full role appointment will require completion and gap closure of Safety Critical Role assessment.

