Operations Installation Manager

Job summary

Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (AGT) is seeking an experienced Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) who is responsible for the business delivery, operational integrity and safety of a complex offshore asset.



The OIM is leadership role which serves as a member of the Asset Leadership Team and is the primary point of day to day direction and prioritization of the site based teams to deliver safe, efficient and compliant operations through leadership of the site teams in the delivery of efficient execution of integrated activities and management of facility risks. The OIM leads any emergency response required on site, and is accountable for ensuring the safety of all personnel on the platform and for creating a strong and inclusive work environment.

Accountabilities:

Accountable for safely executing work on BP Operated sites through implementing the Upstream CoW (Control of Work) procedure.

Accountable for site adherence to the work management procedure (Specific accountability for high priority/emergent work entry to the integrated schedule and the impact on execution schedule.)

Accountable for site adherence to the Activity Integration procedure. (Accountable for agreement on 6 week and below integrated schedule against site constraints, management of the operational readiness to undertake work and performance management of execution activities.)

Leads active risk identification and management of operational, personal and process safety risks.

Manages operating performance against plan, including vulnerability and losses identification and management.

Manages organisational competence and capacity to safely execute activities including site emergency capability.

Manages and coaches a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture.

Ensures functional input into performance processes for those with functional deliverables. Identifies capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place.

Contributes to development of operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively managed

Drives business management process for the installation through the requirements of OMS (Operating Management Systems): including Self Verification, Continuous Improvement and contractual obligations (if applicable)

About you:

You will have an engineering degree



It is essential that you have: