Operations Installation Manager

Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (AGT) is seeking an experienced Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) who is responsible for the business delivery, operational integrity and safety of a complex offshore asset.
The OIM is leadership role which serves as a member of the Asset Leadership Team and is the primary point of day to day direction and prioritization of the site based teams to deliver safe, efficient and compliant operations through leadership of the site teams in the delivery of efficient execution of integrated activities and management of facility risks. The OIM leads any emergency response required on site, and is accountable for ensuring the safety of all personnel on the platform and for creating a strong and inclusive work environment.
Accountabilities: