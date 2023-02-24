The bp Operations Installation Site Manager (OIM) is a S&ORA Critical role. The OIM is responsible for the business delivery of an offshore unit providing day to day direction and prioritization of the site-based teams to deliver safe, efficient and compliant operations through leadership of the site teams delivery of efficient execution of integrated activities and management of risks. The OIM is the ultimate work authority or in other regions the legal duty holder.
The ideal candidate has extensive experience in oil and/or gas plant operations and has held a previous supervisory position with particular emphasis on safety and performance management.
Key accountabilities:
Education:Bachelor’s degree in Business or Technical field (i.e. engineering) preferred
Essential experience and job requirements:
Why join us?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.