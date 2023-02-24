Job summary

The bp Operations Installation Site Manager (OIM) is a S&ORA Critical role. The OIM is responsible for the business delivery of an offshore unit providing day to day direction and prioritization of the site-based teams to deliver safe, efficient and compliant operations through leadership of the site teams delivery of efficient execution of integrated activities and management of risks. The OIM is the ultimate work authority or in other regions the legal duty holder.



The ideal candidate has extensive experience in oil and/or gas plant operations and has held a previous supervisory position with particular emphasis on safety and performance management.

Key accountabilities:

Accountable for safely executing work on bp Operated sites through implementing the Upstream CoW procedure.

Accountable for site adherence to the work management procedure and management of the operational readiness to undertake work and execution activities.

Leads active risk identification and management of operational personal and process safety risks. Maintain a high level of focus and leadership on delivery of health, safety, and environment targets

Lead offshore team in the delivery of asset performance targets for safety, production, costs, and team development.

Manages organizational performance, competence, and capability to safely execute activities. Assure preparedness for emergencies and executing command and control of emergency situations.

Manages operating performance against plan, including vulnerability and losses identification and management. Contributes to development of operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively managed

Drives business management process for the installation through the requirements of OMS: including Self Verification, Continuous Improvement and contractual obligations (if applicable)

Provide leadership in demonstrating bp’s commitment to Operational Excellence and Operating Field.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Business or Technical field (i.e. engineering) preferred

Essential experience and job requirements:

Demonstrated supervisory and leadership behaviors and competencies. Full role appointment will require completion and gap closure of bp’s Safety Operational Risk Critical Role Appointment Procedure and assessment. Exposure to ancillary operations such as drilling, well service work, and pipeline operations

Clear knowledge and track record of HSE leadership

A teamwork approach with a clear track record of responsibility for delivery of complex problems in a team context

Track record of developing local employees and with leadership, technical, and operational capabilities

Strong communications skills and ability to develop procedures, practices and strategies from first principles.

Ability to work extended rotation periods of time offshore on production platform

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!