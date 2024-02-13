Operations Integration Manager

Job summary
Entity:
Customers & Products
Job Family Group:
Retail Group
Job Description:
Team capability development through training, development & engagement
- Assess and develops the skills and capabilities of the team to perform to plan and continue to grow to meet strategic goals
- Oversee the design, development, implementation of instructional curriculum, materials, presentations, and solutions, including the integration of content into the learning management systems to support initiatives, technology solutions, and the integrity of the store operating system
- Develop effective implementation plans for training programs / materials that support the Ops Impact Planning process; ensure the delivery of learning objectives while continuing to evaluate the effectiveness and delivery of the training solutions.
- Strive to deliver a best-in-class competency and engagement platform that supports Favorite Place to Work and continued Team Member retention efforts through innovative digital and frictionless solutions
Retail technology solutions that enable a competitive advantage for the ROO
- Develop and maintain a Operations Technology Roadmap that supports the long-term strategic plan of the ROO
- Plan, manage, and facilitate projects that deliver technology solutions to deliver the financial plan; create project plans; manage resources; develop implementation plans, oversee cross-functional teams; and deliver project goals and objectives
- Expand job knowledge, scope strategic insight, and influence by developing industry partnerships, participating in professional organizations, and maintaining professional networks, develop and foster internal and external relationships to grow the business
- Collaborate cross-functionally to establish and implement technology strategies that:
- Enable a competitive advantage
- Drive speed of service and throughput
- Drive operational efficiency through automation and/or simplification
- Improve store standards
- Differentiate the Guest and Team Member experience from the competition
- Deploy sustainable solutions that contribute to streamline operations
Consistent implementation of company initiatives in stores
- Align strategy with training and operation process through cross-functional collaboration & partnership
- Develop effective implementation plans for company initiatives that support the Impact Planning process; ensure the delivery of learning objectives while continuing to evaluate the effectiveness of the implementation planning
- Lead the delivery of new sites and remodels from an operational perspective; Maintain the cross-functional connection of activities to quickly identify blockers to clear to deliver new sites at pace consistently
- Information to govern compliance & execution
- Develop, implement, & maintain performance measurement tools to support Store Operations execution & compliance
Communicate operations technology and innovation strategy and performance to all levels of the organization
- Leads a safety culture through consistent demonstration of safe practices as well as standardizing safety guardrails for all field-based initiatives
- Perform other duties as assigned.
- Must be willing to travel 25-40% of time, including overnights
Education
- Bachelor's degree in business, technology, or instruction discipline or equivalent work experience, preferred
Experience
- Minimum 3-5 years preferred retail operations experience
- Professional experience in a similar role requiring the management of technology initiatives, application of business analytics, and the development of strategies
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a leadership role overseeing multi-unit leaders or support staff
- Assess risk, identify potential solutions, and determine conclusions or next steps
- Interpret and analyze quantitative data, including but not limited to spreadsheets, floor plans, and capacity charts
- Synthesize and condense research, evaluation reports and findings for presentation, publication, and distribution to stakeholders
- Lead projects through the development of specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish work in a highly dynamic environment
Skills & Competencies
- Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Ability to handle multiple tasks and projects simultaneously
- Flexible and adaptable
- Innovative and strategic
- Self-motivated, structured, and organized work
- Strong leadership and interpersonal skills
- Communicates factually and with precision and confidence
- Collaboration and delegation skills
- Keen judgment and emotional intelligence
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Travel Requirement
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.