Operations Integration Manager

​​Team capability development through training, development & engagement

Assess and develops the skills and capabilities of the team to perform to plan and continue to grow to meet strategic goals

Oversee the design, development, implementation of instructional curriculum, materials, presentations, and solutions, including the integration of content into the learning management systems to support initiatives, technology solutions, and the integrity of the store operating system

Develop effective implementation plans for training programs / materials that support the Ops Impact Planning process; ensure the delivery of learning objectives while continuing to evaluate the effectiveness and delivery of the training solutions.

Strive to deliver a best-in-class competency and engagement platform that supports Favorite Place to Work and continued Team Member retention efforts through innovative digital and frictionless solutions

Retail technology solutions that enable a competitive advantage for the ROO

Develop and maintain a Operations Technology Roadmap that supports the long-term strategic plan of the ROO

Plan, manage, and facilitate projects that deliver technology solutions to deliver the financial plan; create project plans; manage resources; develop implementation plans, oversee cross-functional teams; and deliver project goals and objectives ​

Expand job knowledge, scope strategic insight, and influence by developing industry partnerships, participating in professional organizations, and maintaining professional networks, develop and foster internal and external relationships to grow the business

Collaborate cross-functionally to establish and implement technology strategies that:

Enable a competitive advantage

Drive speed of service and throughput

Drive operational efficiency through automation and/or simplification

Improve store standards

Differentiate the Guest and Team Member experience from the competition

Deploy sustainable solutions that contribute to streamline operations

​​Consistent implementation of company initiatives in stores

Align strategy with training and operation process through cross-functional collaboration & partnership

Develop effective implementation plans for company initiatives that support the Impact Planning process; ensure the delivery of learning objectives while continuing to evaluate the effectiveness of the implementation planning

Lead the delivery of new sites and remodels from an operational perspective; Maintain the cross-functional connection of activities to quickly identify blockers to clear to deliver new sites at pace consistently

Information to govern compliance & execution

Develop, implement, & maintain performance measurement tools to support Store Operations execution & compliance

Communicate operations technology and innovation strategy and performance to all levels of the organization

Leads a safety culture through consistent demonstration of safe practices as well as standardizing safety guardrails for all field-based initiatives

Perform other duties as assigned.

​​Education

Bachelor's degree in business, technology, or instruction discipline or equivalent work experience, preferred

​Experience

Minimum 3-5 years preferred retail operations experience

Professional experience in a similar role requiring the management of technology initiatives, application of business analytics, and the development of strategies

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a leadership role overseeing multi-unit leaders or support staff

Assess risk, identify potential solutions, and determine conclusions or next steps ​

Interpret and analyze quantitative data, including but not limited to spreadsheets, floor plans, and capacity charts

Synthesize and condense research, evaluation reports and findings for presentation, publication, and distribution to stakeholders

Lead projects through the development of specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish work in a highly dynamic environment

Skills & Competencies

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Ability to handle multiple tasks and projects simultaneously

Flexible and adaptable

Innovative and strategic

Self-motivated, structured, and organized work

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills

Communicates factually and with precision and confidence

Collaboration and delegation skills

Keen judgment and emotional intelligence

