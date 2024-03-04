Operations Integration & Readiness Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Accountable for safely executing work on BP Operated sites through implementing the CoW procedure.

Accountable for site adherence to the work management procedure. Specific accountability for high priority/emergent work entry to the integrated schedule and the impact on execution schedule.

Accountable for site adherence to the Activity Integration procedure. SPA for agreement on 6 week and below integrated schedule against site constraints and management of the operational readiness to undertake work. and performance management of execution activities.

Leads active risk identification and management of operational personal and process safety risks.

Works with the Site Engineer & FS SLs on maintaining the site risk register.

Manages operating performance against plan, including vulnerability and losses identification and management.

Manages organisational competence and capacity to safely execute activities including site emergency capability.

Manages and coaches a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture. Ensures functional input into performance processes for those with functional deliverables. Identifies capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place.

Contributes to development of operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively managed.

Drives business management process for the installation through the requirements of OMS: including Self Verification, Continuous Improvement and contractual obligations (if applicable)

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS :

Extensive experience in oil and/or gas plant operations

Previous supervisory position with particular emphasis on safety and performance management.

Full role appointment will require completion and gap closure of Safety Critical Role assessment

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Selection Process

Candidates meeting the qualifications will be shortlisted and included in a selection process involving bp internal candidates as well. The selection process will be based on merit and fair treatment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.