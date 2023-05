Job summary

Role Synopsis

Delivering day to day direction and prioritization of activity and responsible for delivery of safe, reliable, and compliant operations in region and completing assigned duties in conformance with bp requirements.

Developing regional strategic intent, direction, and implementation.

Performing CAM & Job Rep accountabilities for assigned contractors in accordance with bp contractor management procedure and ensuring the delivery of agreed Service Level Agreements.

Driving and implementing global marine strategies (both technical and commercial) and identifying operational cost efficiencies and prioritizing activities to embed a continuous improvement culture and delivery of LMS, through embedding modernization and transformation initiatives including agile ways of working.

Delivering regional activity within defined OPEX and CAPEX budgets.

Key Accountabilities

Ensuring marine operations (incl. contracted marine services) are conducted in accordance with bp requirements and all costs and budgets are managed and optimized throughout.

In-Region CAM management including but not limited to leading PRMs, performance management of actions/gap closure plans, BRO duties (forecasts, monitoring of actuals, PO/invoicing & vendor payment management / managing and reporting opportunities and pressures)

Developing and maintaining accurate content of Site Operating Procedures, marine processes and procedures in line with bp requirements and industry standard process.

Responsible for driving a culture of continuous improvement for marine performance in region and continuously seek out operational improvements to reduce risk and increase efficiency.

Identifies gaps on conformance requiring escalation to technical resources.

Undertakes accident and incident investigation services with a focus on establishing root cause and applying preventative strategies for marine.

Ensures personal compliance with the safety leadership principles and operating discipline. Demonstrates strong leadership of bp's values & behaviors including continuous improvement, performance management and personal development.

Ensuring marine priorities are clearly understood by contracted operators to support safe, efficient and cost-effective delivery of marine services.

Monitoring, reporting, and analyzing marine MI and data sets to identify areas for performance improvements and operational efficiency.

Owning annual budgets for marine operations and delivery within them.

Driving Functional delivery plan and Safety plan activities.

Executing annual contractor oversight plans and ensuring quality review and analysis of trends.

Embedding the LMS tool in the ways of working including but not limited to planning, action tracking and barrier management.

Risk and HSE management including in-region risk processes and reporting – risk reviews, emergent risk identification and notification, risk action plan development, monitoring the quality of action closure and management of the risk tool as required.

Liaising with the central technical team for marine technical support to resolve issues focused on safer and more reliable operations.

Implementing global marine processes and procedures in line with bp requirements and industry standard process.

3 years-experience either as a sea going officer, Marine consultant/Superintendent or an equivalent shore base position.

Sound marine operational experience in offshore marine operations preferably within the Energy Industry.

Contractor management skills.

People leadership and stakeholder management experience.

In addition, for terminal operations - basic operational experience in terminals and hydrocarbon carriage.

Held or have held a Marine Certificate of Competency or Degree or equivalent qualification in a marine related field.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation